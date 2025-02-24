Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Responds to 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author on Bitcoin, Gold, and USD

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 24/02/2025 - 10:51
    Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Responds to 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author on Bitcoin, Gold, and USD
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    David Schwartz, Ripple CTO, has joined the comment thread under the recent tweet of an investor and author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book Robert Kiyosaki.

    In his recent tweet, the financial guru spoke about a hypothetical situation that gold might be gone from Fort Knox and how this may crash the US dollar entirely.

    Fort Knox, Bitcoin, silver, and dollar: Kiyosaki

    On Sunday, Robert Kiyosaki published a tweet to comment on Elon Musk’s recent call that Fort Knox, where the strategic gold supply of the US is stored, should be audited.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Responds to 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author on Bitcoin, Gold, and USD
    29,532,534 XRP Hit Major US Exchange Coinbase: What's Happening?
    Georgia Introduces New Bitcoin Reserve Bill
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breaks Crucial Resistance, Solana (SOL) Plummeting Finally Stops, Ethereum (ETH) Price Grows, Damage Negated?

    Musk then issued his message as he quoted a tweet by Senator Mike Lee who complained that every time he wanted to visit Fort Knox he was rejected on the basis that this is 2a military installation.”

    Advertisement

    Musk asked perhaps jestingly what if the gold is not there any more. The executive chairman of Strategy Michael Saylor then responded in a traditional manner of all Bitcoiners: “Bitcoin fixes it.”

    Now, Kiyosaki began to speculate “what if” Fort Knox is empty of gold. What would happen then, he asks and gives his followers an answer: “The US economy would collapse. The dollar would crash. The world would be in chaos.”

    He also said straight away that he does not believe gold is not there but still he modelled this situation to dwell on its potential consequences.

    Kiyosaki reminded the community that in case gold is missing, he owns Bitcoin, physical gold and silver, which may come in useful since “The US dollar will be toilet paper.” The financial expert also doubled down on his earlier prediction, saying that “silver will be king.” Silver coins can be used instead of cash, he tweeted once in 2024.

    Related
    Fidelity Exec Says Bitcoin and Gold Are on the Same Team
    Fri, 02/21/2025 - 18:53
    Fidelity Exec Says Bitcoin and Gold Are on the Same Team
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Ripple CTO doubts this outcome

    David Schwartz responded saying that there is a likely option that US citizens would not care too much if gold is there in Fort Knox or not. The only possible outcome seen by Ripple CTO in this situation is that “the price of gold would likely go up.”

    In another comment, he admitted that a dollar collapse is theoretically possible in this case, but he believes it to be implausible.

    “The dollar will work precisely the same both before and after this, the supply will be the same,” Schwartz pointed out.

    #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 24, 2025 - 9:55
    29,532,534 XRP Hit Major US Exchange Coinbase: What's Happening?
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 24, 2025 - 9:49
    Ethereum (ETH) Rebounds as Bybit Closes Reserve Shortfall
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bybit Sets Industry Benchmark with Full Disclosure of Liquidation Data
    REDLINE LAB Announces Strategic Investment in Dojo Coding to Accelerate Web3 Talent Development in Latin America
    Southeast Asia Blockchain Week 2025: A Celebration of Innovation and Collaboration in Web3
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO Responds to 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author on Bitcoin, Gold, and USD
    29,532,534 XRP Hit Major US Exchange Coinbase: What's Happening?
    Ethereum (ETH) Rebounds as Bybit Closes Reserve Shortfall
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD