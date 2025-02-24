Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    29,532,534 XRP Hit Major US Exchange Coinbase: What's Happening?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 24/02/2025 - 9:55
    Advertisement
    29,532,534 XRP Hit Major US Exchange Coinbase: What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A huge amount of XRP - 29,532,534 tokens worth about $75.38 million - has just appeared on major U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase. The transfer, spotted by Whale Alert, came from an unknown wallet called "r9ZMd" and landed in a Coinbase address labeled "r4sR." It is the kind of move that makes people stop and wonder: What's going on here?

    Advertisement

    When something like this happens, the first thought is usually - is this a sell-off? Big transfers to exchanges often mean someone is getting ready to cash out, which could drive prices down. But it is not always that simple.

    Related
    XRP Price History Prediction Sees Golden Bull Run in 5 Days
    Sun, 02/23/2025 - 15:17
    XRP Price History Prediction Sees Golden Bull Run in 5 Days
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    29,532,534 XRP Hit Major US Exchange Coinbase: What's Happening?
    Georgia Introduces New Bitcoin Reserve Bill
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breaks Crucial Resistance, Solana (SOL) Plummeting Finally Stops, Ethereum (ETH) Price Grows, Damage Negated?
    Strategy Hints at New Bitcoin Buy

    Then there is the idea that this could just be Coinbase moving funds around for their own reasons. If that is the case, it is not trading at all - just routine. But let's face it, when millions of dollars are moving around, people are going to talk, and it is hard not to.

    Advertisement

    What is interesting is how much these kinds of events can shake things up, even if the details are not clear. The market does not always need hard facts to react; sometimes just the hint of something big is enough. Right now, that hint has everyone's attention.

    Related
    XRP Whale Alert: $51,849,820 XRP Withdrawn From Major Crypto Exchange
    Sun, 02/23/2025 - 10:35
    XRP Whale Alert: $51,849,820 XRP Withdrawn From Major Crypto Exchange
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    As for XRP itself, it is down about 4% today. The bigger question is what this transfer really means. 

    Is it a big deal or just noise? Right now, nobody knows for sure. But in the context of the recent hack of the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange ByBit, any sudden major movement of tokens is going to see as much scrutiny as possible.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 24, 2025 - 9:49
    Ethereum (ETH) Rebounds as Bybit Closes Reserve Shortfall
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 24, 2025 - 8:53
    Adam Back Slams Ethereum's EVM as Key Factor in Bybit's $1.4 Billion Hack
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bybit Sets Industry Benchmark with Full Disclosure of Liquidation Data
    REDLINE LAB Announces Strategic Investment in Dojo Coding to Accelerate Web3 Talent Development in Latin America
    Southeast Asia Blockchain Week 2025: A Celebration of Innovation and Collaboration in Web3
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    29,532,534 XRP Hit Major US Exchange Coinbase: What's Happening?
    Ethereum (ETH) Rebounds as Bybit Closes Reserve Shortfall
    Adam Back Slams Ethereum's EVM as Key Factor in Bybit's $1.4 Billion Hack
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD