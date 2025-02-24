Bitflow Launches DCA Tool on Stacks for Bitcoin, Runes

Advertisement

Decentralized Bitcoin exchange Bitflow has announced the launch of Automated DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) on Stacks. The new feature makes it easier for users to accumulate Bitcoins (BTC) and Runes ecosystem tokens with no decentralization tradeoffs.

According to the official announcement by Bitflow, one of the first non-custodial exchanges on the Bitcoin (BTC) network, its Automated DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) kicks off for all customers on the top of the Stacks (STX) blockchain.

Powered by Bitflow Keepers, the platform’s new smart automation engine, Automated DCA, enables trustless, recurring purchases of Bitcoin (BTC), Stacks (STX), sBTC and a number of stablecoins.

It also supports SIP-10 tokens and Runes assets, including DOG (DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON), the top meme coin on Stacks and the largest meme cryptocurrency in the entire Bitcoin (BTC) ecosystem.

Bitflow Cofounder and Lead Developer Dylan Floyd, stressed the importance of the new release for Bitcoin-centric investing strategies' automation:

Bitcoin DeFi is finally unlocking real automation with Automated DCA. Utilizing Bitflow Keepers, this powerful new feature enables users to program their BTC investments in a fully decentralized and trustless manner.

Automated DCA allows DeFi users to execute automated investment strategies directly on Stacks for the first time. Through eliminating the need for market timing and manual trades, Bitflow’s DCA solution introduces a more efficient way for users to grow their crypto holdings and participate in the emerging Bitcoin-native economy.

Bringing AI to Bitcoin DeFi

Bitflow’s automation framework enhances the utility of Bitcoin as a productive asset, reinforcing Stacks as the leading L2 for DeFi innovation. By supporting assets beyond BTC, including Runes and SIP-10 tokens, its DEX plays a major role in the growth of Bitcoin-native finance, bringing AI-driven programmatic trading to the Stacks ecosystem.

Bitflow’s DCA launch marks the first step in a broader roadmap toward AI-driven DeFi automation. Future releases will introduce automated yield strategies, optimizing BTC-based yield farming without manual intervention.

Bitflow will also roll out market-triggered swaps, allowing users to set automated conditions for executing BTC trades based on price trends and volatility signals. Additionally, cross-layer asset flows will enable seamless movement of BTC-based assets between Bitcoin Layer One and Stacks Layer Two, addressing liquidity fragmentation.