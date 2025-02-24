Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Binance Fuels ByBit With 52 Million XRP After Hack

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 24/02/2025 - 12:14
    52,000,000 XRP hits ByBit as Binance wallet sparks sell-off fears
    Advertisement
    Binance Fuels ByBit With 52 Million XRP After Hack
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    It is a new week, but the attention remains on what it was on at the end of the previous one - the second largest offshore crypto exchange in the world, ByBit. If you are not familiar with it - which seems nearly impossible judging by the scale of the news - the exchange was "hacked" for a sum in assets equivalent to about $1.5 billion.

    Advertisement

    It remains an open question how this was possible, but for now it can be concluded that this was the biggest hack ever in the digital asset industry.

    Related
    29,532,534 XRP Hit Major US Exchange Coinbase: What's Happening?
    Mon, 02/24/2025 - 09:55
    29,532,534 XRP Hit Major US Exchange Coinbase: What's Happening?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Responds to 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author on Bitcoin, Gold, and USD
    29,532,534 XRP Hit Major US Exchange Coinbase: What's Happening?
    Georgia Introduces New Bitcoin Reserve Bill
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breaks Crucial Resistance, Solana (SOL) Plummeting Finally Stops, Ethereum (ETH) Price Grows, Damage Negated?

    However, the point of this article is the recent transfer of almost 52 million XRP, which is equivalent to about $128.78 million, on an exchange. Thus, as became known thanks to a report from Whale Alert, the colossal sum in XRP hit ByBit from the wallet with the address "rGdKQ." 

    According to XRPL Explorer, this address was activated in September by Binance, the world's largest centralized crypto platform. What is interesting is that this wallet is almost empty after the transfer, but before it saw an outflow of 52 million XRP to a recently hacked exchange, it was topped up by the transfer from ByBit.

    What's happening?

    What we are probably seeing is some sort of interaction between two major exchanges. Both entities have their own history, and the black and yellow crypto behemoth was one of the first in the space to help ByBit after the hack.

    If these are indeed exchanges, then assumptions of a possible sell-off may not come true. The thing is that the common perception of market participants is that transfers on exchanges are bearish and are seen as large investors' intention to sell.

    Related
    XRP Whale Alert: $51,849,820 XRP Withdrawn From Major Crypto Exchange
    Sun, 02/23/2025 - 10:35
    XRP Whale Alert: $51,849,820 XRP Withdrawn From Major Crypto Exchange
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    This time, 52 million XRP may not be headed to ByBit to sell. But it should be understood that all such moves in the post-hack period will be viewed with increased scrutiny by market participants, whose doubts and concerns are at a maximum right now.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #Bybit #Binance

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 24, 2025 - 12:01
    Solana (SOL) Lost 45%: Bitcoin Domination Isn't Stopping?
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 24, 2025 - 10:51
    Ripple CTO Responds to 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author on Bitcoin, Gold, and USD
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bybit Sets Industry Benchmark with Full Disclosure of Liquidation Data
    REDLINE LAB Announces Strategic Investment in Dojo Coding to Accelerate Web3 Talent Development in Latin America
    Southeast Asia Blockchain Week 2025: A Celebration of Innovation and Collaboration in Web3
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Fuels ByBit With 52 Million XRP After Hack
    Solana (SOL) Lost 45%: Bitcoin Domination Isn't Stopping?
    Ripple CTO Responds to 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author on Bitcoin, Gold, and USD
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD