Strategy Hints at New Bitcoin Buy

Business intelligence firm Strategy, which is known as the leading corporate holder of the flagship cryptocurrency, has updated its profile picture.

$MSTR | @Strategy: I'm liking their new profile pic, feeling like they did a massive Bitcoin buy. https://t.co/WeqhsKuwNW — Adrian Morris (@Adrian_R_Morris) February 23, 2025

The updated picture features a Bitcoin logo against an orange background.

Bitcoin advocate Adrian Morris has suggested that Strategy might be gearing up to announce a new purchase in the near future.

As reported by U.Today, Strategy suddenly stopped purchasing Bitcoin last week.

Some commentators have noted that they are still trying to get used to the rebrand.

As reported by U.Today, the business intelligence firm recently underwent a major rebrand, changing its name and logo to showcase its commitment to the Bitcoin strategy.