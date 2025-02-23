Advertisement
    Strategy Hints at New Bitcoin Buy

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 23/02/2025 - 20:00
    Strategy Hints at New Bitcoin Buy
    Business intelligence firm Strategy, which is known as the leading corporate holder of the flagship cryptocurrency, has updated its profile picture. 

    The updated picture features a Bitcoin logo against an orange background. 

    Bitcoin (BTC) on Edge of New All-Time High, Price History Signals
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces Death Cross
    Ethereum (ETH) Death Cross Finalized, but Price Goes Up

    Bitcoin advocate Adrian Morris has suggested that Strategy might be gearing up to announce a new purchase in the near future. 

    As reported by U.Today, Strategy suddenly stopped purchasing Bitcoin last week.  

    Some commentators have noted that they are still trying to get used to the rebrand. 

    As reported by U.Today, the business intelligence firm recently underwent a major rebrand, changing its name and logo to showcase its commitment to the Bitcoin strategy. 

