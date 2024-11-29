Advertisement
    Cutoshi (CUTO) Presale Proceeds to Stage 3 with Notable Results

    Guest Author
    Fri, 29/11/2024 - 14:30
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    It’s meme season and euphoria has gripped the crypto market, while Pepe, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are among the obvious choices for more conservative investors. Meanwhile, many newcomers such as Chillguy and Popcat are taking the market by storm and pulling legendary price multipliers in the span of a few months, weeks even. 

    However, most meme coins have one thing in common: they offer no real utility. And once the music stops, 99% crash never to be heard of again.

    Meanwhile, Cutoshi (CUTO) flips the script and delivers a 360-degree DeFi ecosystem. 

    Cutoshi’s (CUTO) utility-focused approach makes waves

    Behind the lighthearted and cartoonish surface, Cutoshi (CUTO) echoes the teachings of early crypto enthusiasts. The project embodies the values of privacy and decentralization, the cardinal precepts of crypto philosophy.

    This means that users who engage with the Cutoshi ecosystem can do so in a completely anonymous and secure manner. At its core, Cutoshi is a DeFi platform that integrates all major blockchains through CUTO DEX. This is a non-custodial cross-chain exchange that allows for lightning fast swaps across a wide array of assets with fees as low as 0.25%.

    To sustain liquidity, the exchange then redistributes 80% of the generated fees to liquidity providers, while the remaining 20% is allocated for buybacks and burns of the CUTO token. The burn mechanism is a crucial aspect of the project’s tokenomics, as CUTO is deflationary by design, which ensures sustainable, scarcity-driven growth. 

    Discover Cutoshi’s reward mechanisms

    Cutoshi’s aesthetic draws inspiration from the Lucky Cats of Japanese folklore, often displayed in stores and homes as tokens of good fortune. Cutoshi seeks to tokenize good fortune and bring it to its rapidly growing community through its Cutoshi Farming initiative.

    Users are encouraged to engage with the ecosystem and Cutoshi’s social media accounts. There they will have the opportunity to complete various missions and quests aimed at spreading awareness about the project and boosting its social media presence. For their efforts, they will be rewarded with CUTO points that can be redeemed for $CUTO once the presale wraps up and the token hits the markets. In addition to this, investors can also earn passive income by staking their $CUTO tokens or providing liquidity to power the decentralized exchange.

    As part of its marketing campaign, Cutoshi has launched a meme contest with $2,000 up for grabs. The ten best meme posters will receive a portion of the prize pool and those who want to learn more can do so here.

    One of Cutoshi’s most interesting features is the Cutoshi Academy. This is an educational hub that wants to lend a helping hand to newcomers lost in the intricacies of crypto. In the academy, beginners will find many free resources that demystify key concepts such as DeFi, offer trading tips and advice on how to build a profitable portfolio. This initiative has already seen significant praise as it lowers entry barriers and promotes adoption while fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment.

    Cutoshi (CUTO) presale enters new phase

    Stage 3 of the Cutoshi presale is 85% sold out and demand is skyrocketing. CUTO tokens are available at just $0.0259. Most likely the price won’t stay this low for long as numerous surges are expected in the upcoming months. Given all that Cutoshi brings to the table, it could soon start topping meme coin leaderboards, especially when taking into account that cat-themed projects are becoming all the rage. 

    For more information on the Cutoshi (CUTO) Presale:

    https://cutoshi.com/

    Join and become a community member: 

    https://twitter.com/CutoshiToken

    https://t.me/cutoshi

