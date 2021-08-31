Cuba Looking for Legalization of Cryptocurrency Usage

News
Tue, 08/31/2021 - 10:16
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Cuba will join Venezuela and Argentina in mass cryptocurrency adoption
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
The Communist government in Cuba is looking forward to the legalization of cryptocurrency transactions as a payment tool, Bloomberg reports. The country’s central bank stated that it will create a legal framework that will allow them to establish the legal use of digital currencies as a commercial transaction tool.

The central bank will also issue licenses for companies that work or operate with digital currencies. The people of Cuba have already been using popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to make personal transactions that allow them to evade state controls.

Petro Investment – Is It the End of the Venezuelan Cryptocurrency?

In countries with intensive state control over transactions, cryptocurrencies have become a popular tool among citizens who are unwilling to declare every payment they make. Usually, central banks and governments tie cryptocurrency transactions to illegal activities like money laundering and drug dealing. Cuba’s bank has also declared that digital currencies are linked to additional risks for its users, like a fraud. In order to prevent illegal activities, the bank looks forward to regulating the industry.

The use of crypto has grown massively in countries like Venezuela and Argentina. In addition, El Salvador will adopt Bitcoin as legal tender alongside the dollar in the next month. The rapid growth of digital assets in countries is tied to the decentralized nature of the networks and their low costs compared to traditional remittance fees.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

