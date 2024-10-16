Advertisement
AD

    Tesla Performs First Bitcoin Transactions in Two Years

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Tesla's Bitcoin holdings are on the move
    Wed, 16/10/2024 - 5:19
    Tesla Performs First Bitcoin Transactions in Two Years
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to blockchain data company Arkham Intelligence, e-car maker Tesla has made its first Bitcoin transaction in two years. 

    Advertisement

    The company transferred $225 million of BTC to an unknown wallet on Oct. 15.

    Tesla did not stop there, moving a total of $760 million worth of BTC in the span of just hours. 

    HOT Stories
    Tesla Performs First Bitcoin Transactions in Two Years
    Ethereum (ETH) Makes Biggest Comeback in Q4, Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Enter New Bullish Market Phase, Solana (SOL) Doubletop Pattern Incoming?
    "Don't Do That": MicroStrategy's Saylor Issues Crucial Warning
    Satoshi Predicted to Lose Bitcoin Crown by Christmas

    The company shocked the investment world by buying as much as $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin back in February 2021. 

    Advertisement

    The mammoth investment pushed Bitcoin to new highs and created a bullish narrative about broader corporate Bitcoin adoption. 

    However, Tesla went on to trim its Bitcoin holdings by 10% in the first quarter of 2021 because it wanted to confirm whether BTC could be liquidated easily without causing substantial market volatility, according to CEO Elon Musk. 

    The e-car maker has then seemingly soured on the leading cryptocurrency. In July 2022, it sold the lion's share of its Bitcoin holdings. 

    According to Arkham Intelligence, Tesla's current Bitcoin holdings stand at $717 million. 

    SpaceX, another company helmed by billionaire Elon Musk, also owns $554 million worth of BTC. 

    Tesla's latest move could simply be internal account shuffling, meaning that the market does not necessarily have to anticipate more selling pressure. 

    Analytics firm Spot On Chain argues that these are "likely" new wallets that still belong to Tesla. 

    Tesla is, of course, the fourth-largest holder of Bitcoin after MicroStrategy, Marathon Digital, and Riot Platforms. 

    The Bitcoin price is seemingly unfazed by the most recent Tesla move, currently changing hands above the $67,000 level, according to CoinGecko data. 

    #Bitcoin News #Tesla News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Oct 16, 2024 - 0:01
    Ethereum (ETH) Makes Biggest Comeback in Q4, Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Enter New Bullish Market Phase, Solana (SOL) Doubletop Pattern Incoming?
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 20:13
    "Don't Do That": MicroStrategy's Saylor Issues Crucial Warning
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Paxful Modernizes P2P with Reinvented App and Brand, featuring AI-Enhanced Safety, Security, and Support
    SOEX Introduces Innovative Referral System for On-Chain Communities
    MEXC Exchange Leads in Global Memecoin Listings with Over 240 Pairs
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Tesla Performs First Bitcoin Transactions in Two Years
    Ethereum (ETH) Makes Biggest Comeback in Q4, Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Enter New Bullish Market Phase, Solana (SOL) Doubletop Pattern Incoming?
    "Don't Do That": MicroStrategy's Saylor Issues Crucial Warning
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD