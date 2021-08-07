Crypto Whales Shift $4.8 Billion in Bitcoin as BTC Hits $43,357

News
Sat, 08/07/2021 - 08:57
article image
Yuri Molchan
As Bitcoin has come close to $44,000, crypto whales have shifted more than 111,200 Bitcoin between anonymous wallets
Crypto Whales Shift $4.8 Billion in Bitcoin as BTC Hits $43,357
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Earlier today, the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, soared to a 30-day peak of $43,900. Prior to that, Bitcoin whales had shifted more than 111,200 BTC between their anonymous wallets, transferring lumps by over 10,000.

Meanwhile, a recent analytics report shows that the Bitcoin network is in a state of profit first time since October 2020.

9034_0
Image via CoinMarketCap

Over $4.8 billion in Bitcoin on the move, whales hold 50% of Bitcoin supply

Popular cryptocurrency tracker Whale Alert has spotted nine massive Bitcoin transactions, carrying from 10,200 to 10,400 Bitcoin each.

That makes it approximately 111,292 BTC in total transferred by crypto whales. That is an equivalent of a staggering $4,809,606,201 in fiat at the current Bitcoin price.

At the time of writing, the leading crypto currency by market cap is trading at $43,421. Earlier today, it soared to the $43,900 level, almost overcoming the $44,000 resistance.

9034_0
Image via Twitter

On Friday, August 6, Santiment analytics vendor reported that Bitcoin whales holding from 100 to 10,000 BTC in their wallets now own almost 50 percent of the total Bitcoin supply (49.18 percent, to be exact).

Related
Elon Musk Says It’s Wrong Time for U.S. Senate to Pick Winners and Losers in Crypto

E-A NUPL goes green first time since October 2020

According to a chart provided by Glassnode data aggregator and shared by the CIO of Moskovski Capital, the Bitcoin entity-adjusted NUPL (Net Unrealized Profit/Loss) index has begun to move in the green zone for the first time since October last year.

This metric indicates if the whole Bitcoin network at the moment is in a state of profit or vice versa. If the index is in the green, that means the network is in a state of a net profit.

#cryptocurrency whales #Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Peter Schiff Unveils How He Would Have Spent Bitcoin Profits Now Had He Bought BTC Early
08/07/2021 - 10:03
Peter Schiff Unveils How He Would Have Spent Bitcoin Profits Now Had He Bought BTC Early
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Ethereum (ETH) Recaptures $3,000 After “London” Hard Fork Goes Live
08/07/2021 - 09:17
Ethereum (ETH) Recaptures $3,000 After “London” Hard Fork Goes Live
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Crypto Whales Shift $4.8 Billion in Bitcoin as BTC Hits $43,357
08/07/2021 - 08:57
Crypto Whales Shift $4.8 Billion in Bitcoin as BTC Hits $43,357
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan