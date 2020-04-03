U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Crypto Volumes Continue to Grow in 2020. Is New Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Market Just Starting?

News
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 14:29
Alex Dovbnya
Both spot and derivatives exchanges recorded massive volumes in March, but CME Group is an outlier
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents
Put your crypto to work
10
BTC
  • $68.96

    Interest per week

  • $3585.7

    Interest per year

  • 4.15%

    Interest rate

Join Now!

According to data provided by CryptoCompare, cryptocurrency volumes have surged through the roof in Q1 with three consecutive months of growth.

Growing volumes might indicate that Bitcoin (BTC) might be readying for another bull run in 2020, which was recently predicted by Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz.   

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Futures Daily Trading Volume Skyrockets, Surpasses Elon Musk's Net Worth: Research

Spot exchanges record massive trading volumes 

Despite Bitcoin's abysmal price performance in March, top-tier exchanges have managed to increase their volumes by an impressive 35 compared to the previous month. 

image by @CryptoCompare

Notably, BTC seeing its highest daily volume to date ($75.9 bln) came hot on the heels of the most recent price crash.  

As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin logged its third worst day in history after its price tanked 38 percent on March 12.  

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Options Volumes Record New All-Time High as Volatility Surges

Institutional money is leaving the market

Another tidbit from the most recent CryptoCompare report is that the volumes of cryptocurrency derivatives reached a new all-time high in March. Antigua-based FTX was the biggest winner with a 94 percent increase in volume. 

However, institutional traders have had a change of heart -- CME Group recorded a massive 44 percent drop in volumes as a result of 'Black Thursday.'

image by @CryptoCompare

CME's Bitcoin options volumes also pale in comparison to those of Deribit, which shows that traders prefer unregulated exchanges that offer them more leeway.     

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Bitcoin (BTC) Makes Most Sense Now, So Does Gold (XAU) and USD: Global Macro Investor CEO
Zero or Millions? Bitcoin (BTC) Future Predicted By Billionaire Investor
Four Crypto Tokens Held By Seasoned Analyst: Bitcoin (BTC), What Else?