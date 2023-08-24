Crypto Price Rise Probability Soars, per Santiment, Here's Why

Yuri Molchan
Recent report of Santiment gives crypto community hope for bear market reversal soon
Crypto Price Rise Probability Soars, per Santiment, Here's Why
On-chain analytics company Santiment believes that what is currently called a bear market by crypto traders is likely to reverse soon, and crypto prices may U-turn.

Bitcoin's Liquidity Crisis? Exchange Balances Reach Lowest Point in Half a Decade

"Positive sign that crypto markets will rebound"

Santiment tweeted that the main reason for the potential rebound of cryptocurrencies could be the fact that crypto traders now are showing FUD (an acronym meaning "fear, uncertainty, doubt" popular in the crypto space) and increasingly calling the current state of things a "bear market."

The Santiment team pointed out that, historically, big FUD shown by traders and other market players led to substantial price surges of crypto.

Bitcoin rebounds, driven by this factor

Over the past 24 hours, the premier global cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, demonstrated a small rise of 2.47%, going up from $25,831 to the $26,470 area, where it is trading now.

According to a Santiment tweet published earlier today, this rebound of BTC can be attributed to recent accumulation by medium and large investors, known as sharks and whales on the market.

Per Santiment, they have purchased cumulatively a whopping $308.6 million worth of Bitcoin over the past week. Now, there are 156,600 wallets out there that contain from 10 to 10,000 Bitcoins each.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

