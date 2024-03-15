Advertisement
AD

Crypto Market Bloodbath: $740 Million Liquidated as Bitcoin Plummets

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Cryptocurrency market hit with wave of correction
Fri, 15/03/2024 - 11:38
Crypto Market Bloodbath: $740 Million Liquidated as Bitcoin Plummets
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The crypto market has undergone a severe shockwave with a staggering $740 million worth of positions liquidated, as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies faced a precipitous decline. Enormous liquidation has affected the trading landscape, calling into question the future of this bullish rally.

Advertisement

The liquidation heatmap provides a glaring snapshot of the market's turmoil, with Bitcoin and Ethereum bearing the brunt of the liquidations. In particular, Bitcoin witnessed a massive $27.75 million liquidation event, indicative of widespread overleveraging by bullish investors, who were caught off-guard by the sudden downturn. The cascading effect of these liquidations likely compounded the sell-off, as automatic sell orders were triggered en masse.

https://www.coinglass.com/LiquidationData
Source: Coinglass

The chart provided for Bitcoin illustrates the scale of the price correction. After a sustained upward trend, BTC experienced a sharp downturn, breaching key support levels. Previously, the cryptocurrency found strong support at around the $63,000 level, which aligned with its 50-day moving average. However, the current situation saw prices slicing through this line, signaling a shift in market sentiment from bullish to bearish.

Related
Crypto Liquidations Top $680 Million as Bitcoin Reverses Gains

A detailed technical analysis of the chart reveals that BTC has now approached its next critical support level at the $59,000 mark, corresponding with the 100-day moving average. This price point is crucial; if it holds, it could prevent further downward spirals and offer a staging ground for a potential rebound. On the flip side, if this support crumbles under selling pressure, the market could brace itself for even lower troughs.

The reasons behind this sharp correction are multifaceted: from traders taking profits after a period of significant gains, thereby inducing a market correction, to an overheated market correcting itself after periods of excessive euphoria. Furthermore, the excessive leverage used by some traders in the futures market likely amplified the price movements, resulting in a domino effect of liquidations.

#Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Yield App Offers Easy-to-Use Crypto Wealth Platform: Review
2024/03/15 11:35
Yield App Offers Easy-to-Use Crypto Wealth Platform: Review
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Whale Suddenly Unloads 86 Million DOGE, Sending Dogecoin Price into Freefall
2024/03/15 11:35
Whale Suddenly Unloads 86 Million DOGE, Sending Dogecoin Price into Freefall
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Crypto Liquidations Top $680 Million as Bitcoin Reverses Gains
2024/03/15 11:35
Crypto Liquidations Top $680 Million as Bitcoin Reverses Gains
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

DePIN project Chirp Launches Testnet to Power Decentralized IoT
Xfood Announces Soft Launch of XFT Token, Backed by Wavedex Capital & PT Perwiratama Group
NAV Disrupts DeFi Landscape with Comprehensive Structured Investment Products Suite
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Crypto Market Bloodbath: $740 Million Liquidated as Bitcoin Plummets
Yield App Offers Easy-to-Use Crypto Wealth Platform: Review
Whale Suddenly Unloads 86 Million DOGE, Sending Dogecoin Price into Freefall
Show all