Advertisement
AD

Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whales Are Waking Up, Selling Their Holdings

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Satoshi-era miners are waking up from their sleep as Bitcoin reaches new all-time high
Fri, 15/03/2024 - 8:42
Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whales Are Waking Up, Selling Their Holdings
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A Bitcoin wallet was activated after nearly a decade and a half of dormancy, transferring 50 BTC — valued at approximately $3.67 million — to Coinbase. This wallet, which received the Bitcoin from mining activities on April 25, 2010, has been untouched until this recent transaction.

Advertisement

The serendipitous tale of this Bitcoin miner, who diligently held onto their assets through multiple market cycles, illustrates a blend of remarkable patience and fortuitous timing. The miner’s decision to hold for 14 years is emblematic of a long-term investment strategy that early adopters of Bitcoin often embraced, rooted in an unwavering belief in the cryptocurrency's value proposition and potential.

BTCUSD Chart
BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

The recent activation of such long-dormant wallets has been dubbed a "waking of the whales," referring to entities that hold significant amounts of Bitcoin, often from the network's earliest days, known as the Satoshi era. These movements have the potential to cause ripples on the market, given the sizable volume of assets they can introduce at once.

Turning our attention to Bitcoin's current market performance, the digital asset has showcased an impressive bull market trend, as seen in the provided chart. Bitcoin's upward trajectory has been characterized by a series of higher highs and higher lows, a bullish indicator in market technical analysis. The moving averages are well aligned below the current price levels, suggesting strong support.

Related
$100 Billion Boom in Bitcoin ETFs and Crypto Investments Recorded

However, as with any bull market, investors remain vigilant for signs of a correction. Bitcoin's recent surge has led to discussions about the sustainability of its price increase. Given the volatile nature of cryptocurrency markets, a price correction is always a possibility, especially after such significant appreciation.

Furthermore, the reawakening of Satoshi-era whales could introduce a sudden influx of supply to the market, potentially triggering a short-term correction as the market absorbs the new availability of coins.

Nonetheless, the long-term sentiment for Bitcoin remains optimistic. With increasing adoption, institutional investment and mainstream financial products incorporating BTC, the foundational cryptocurrency continues to cement its position within the financial landscape.

#Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Recognizes Bitcoin's Dominance Over Gold
2024/03/15 08:38
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Recognizes Bitcoin's Dominance Over Gold
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Senators Urge SEC to Block More Crypto ETFs
2024/03/15 08:38
Senators Urge SEC to Block More Crypto ETFs
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Solana (SOL) in Green as Crypto Prices Collapse
2024/03/15 08:38
Solana (SOL) in Green as Crypto Prices Collapse
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

NAV Disrupts DeFi Landscape with Comprehensive Structured Investment Products Suite
Bitcoin Dogs Raises Over $11.5 Million and Enters Final 24 Hours
BitMart Celebrates Six Years of Innovation and Success in the Crypto Industry
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whales Are Waking Up, Selling Their Holdings
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Recognizes Bitcoin's Dominance Over Gold
Senators Urge SEC to Block More Crypto ETFs
Show all