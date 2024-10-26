Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for October 26

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is facing a correction today, according to CoinStats.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone down by 2.45% since yesterday.

Despite today's decline, the price of BTC is looking bearish on the hourly chart. If nothing changes by the end of the day, there is a chance of a test of the resistance of $66,429 soon.

On the bigger time frame, the technical picture has not changed much since yesterday.

In this case, ongoing consolidation in the zone of $66,000-$68,000 is the more likely scenario.

From the midterm point of view, bulls might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. If the weekly bar closes far from the previous candle high ($69,363), there is a possibility of a drop to the $64,000 mark.

Bitcoin is trading at $66,730 at press time.