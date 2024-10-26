Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for October 26

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long will correction of Bitcoin (BTC) last?
    Sat, 26/10/2024 - 16:35
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for October 26
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market is facing a correction today, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone down by 2.45% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's decline, the price of BTC is looking bearish on the hourly chart. If nothing changes by the end of the day, there is a chance of a test of the resistance of $66,429 soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the technical picture has not changed much since yesterday.

    Related
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for October 24
    Thu, 10/24/2024 - 13:42
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for October 24
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    In this case, ongoing consolidation in the zone of $66,000-$68,000 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, bulls might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. If the weekly bar closes far from the previous candle high ($69,363), there is a possibility of a drop to the $64,000 mark.

    Bitcoin is trading at $66,730 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Oct 26, 2024 - 16:20
    XRP Price Prediction for October 26
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Oct 26, 2024 - 16:05
    Coinbase to Delist This Major Cryptocurrency: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Aark Digital Offers 15% Bounty to Hacker Responsible for $1.5M Attack on Vaults
    Thailand Blockchain Week 2024 – "Invest, Innovate, Interconnect," The Largest Blockchain Event in Thailand
    Betarena Partners with IBC Group to Upgrade Web3 Media and Sports Engagement
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for October 26
    XRP Price Prediction for October 26
    Coinbase to Delist This Major Cryptocurrency: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD