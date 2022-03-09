COTI Network Shares Details of its 2022 Roadmap: Infrastructure, Payments, What Else?

COTI Network, one of the first Cardano-centric crypto ventures, is going to expand its presence in all segments of Web3 economics in 2022.

Trustchain: MultiDAG 2.0, Coin-as-a-Service, COTI Pay

According to a detailed blog post shared by the team of COTI Network, its roadmap for the year of 2022 includes various releases in the spheres of infrastructure, stablecoins, retail payment solutions and COTI Treasury.

2021 was a groundbreaking year for COTI and we expect 2022 to be even bigger! We have outlined some of the major initiatives for the year, including:

MultiDAG 2.0 launch, Coin as a Service, Treasury upgrades and Governance Token, and Djed launch.https://t.co/sxAj0bzxaN$COTI pic.twitter.com/wYAGdt9U4H — COTI (@COTInetwork) March 9, 2022

In 2022, MultiDAG 2.0 layer, a unique COTI solution, will be able to host multiple tokens. Its DAG infrastructure will allow merchants and developers to issue assets for their projects.

MultiDAG 2.0 will be rolled out in multiple phases: Foxnet, testnet and mainnet. The first phase is expected to come in April 2022; it will be accompanied by the launch of the native COTI token on its own blockchain.

Also, in Q2, 2022, COTI Pay Business v2, the second iteration of COTI's out-of-the-box solution for businesses, will advance payment operations for retail crypto users and entrepreneurs.

Treasury and stablecoins

Then, in Q2-Q3, 2022, the COTI Network team is going to advance its Treasury, a large-scale crypto custody and staking pool for COTI tokens.

As covered by U.Today previously, COTI's Treasury launched in January to bring one more passive income opportunity to all members of the COTI community.

In 2022, its business model will be empowered with a core governance asset.

In Q1, 2022, COTI is going to start testing Djed, the first Cardano algorithmic stablecoin. To keep its design flexible and balanced, COTI will issue Djed's algorithmic reserve coin, Shen.