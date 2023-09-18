Cosmos (ATOM) Suddenly Jumps 15%, Here's Why

Cosmos (ATOM) triggers new rally after this important announcement
Cosmos (ATOM) Suddenly Jumps 15%, Here's Why
More altcoins in the digital currency ecosystem are paving their way to retest new price momentums as the broader market appears to be on a mild bullish ride. Cosmos (ATOM) is one of the coins with the most emphatic growth outlook at this time, after hitting 4.24% growth in the past 24 hours.

The foundation for the Cosmos growth has been laid over the past seven days, when the token jumped by more than 15.75%. This growth is ultimately fueled by the positive trends surrounding the Cosmos ecosystem. As shared by the protocol, the roadmap to its innovative Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol (IBC) was revealed, fueling optimism that the Cosmos protocol is still in line to compete with its peers.

As revealed, the IBC protocol will solve a lot of the pain points in the industry, including but not limited to communication potential between one or more blockchains utilizing the solution. The overall goal as stated is to boost efficiency while positioning Cosmos as one of the outfits with the latest blockchain solutions that can be adopted on a massive scale.

The revealed roadmap showed that the IBC protocol will play a crucial role in the Cosmos ecosystem, whose themes for the coming year are expansion and usability.

Cosmos growth projection

Just as Shiba Inu developers and innovators are projecting, driving new applications that can bolster usability is a major recipe to power organic token growth.

For Cosmos, the upsurge potential remains high, as its attempt to pare off the losses accrued over the course of the crypto winter remains persistent. With these core targets and drives in the coming year, Cosmos is projected to eventually achieve its goals through unique backing from its community across the board.

Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

