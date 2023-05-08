Cosmos (ATOM) up 5% Ahead of Major Protocol Integration: Details

Mon, 05/08/2023 - 15:50
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Cosmos (ATOM) expecting major integration that can reboot its outlook
Cosmos (ATOM) up 5% Ahead of Major Protocol Integration: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Cosmos (ATOM) is wriggling out of its sustained sell-offs over the past week as its price has inked 5% growth over the past 24 hours to $11.1. Per data from CoinMarketCap, ATOM is now down by a marginal 1.20% over the trailing seven-day period.

The crypto market is undergoing one of its most extreme volatilities thus far this month, with the combined capitalization pegged at $1.15 trillion atop a 3.04% slump. The market opened to a promising week despite the congestion within the Bitcoin network following the congestion the protocol faced over the weekend.

Cosmos growth trigger

For Cosmos, the current rally stems from the announcement that the protocol's first Consumer Chain dubbed Neutron is billed to go live this coming Wednesday. As the protocol revealed, the move to launch Neutron will take place in the Atom Economic Zone, and it is based on the approval of proposal #792.

Neutron is branded as a permissionless CosmWasm platform secured by the Cosmos platform. Notably, Neutron is designed as a smart contract enabler that will automatically push decentralized applications hosted on it to operate across different public networks.

Neutron is designated to be a game changer for the Cosmos platform, and the parent chain is calling on its validators to be prepared for a subsequent launch later in the week.

Related
zkSync Opens Much-Anticipated Era Mainnet to Public. When Airdrop?

Smart contract relevance positioning

As far as the current Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem is concerned, the versatility of smart contracts is in part a measure of relevance among Layer 1 and 2 protocols. Today, networks are evolving to offer more scalable infrastructure that can support the next wave of users that are projected to make their way into the industry.

Amid this growth, Cosmos, Polygon zkEVM, Arbitrum, Filecoin's FVM and zkSync Era are among the most dogged innovators looking to outrank the competition in pushing for a more scalable service and product offering.

#Cosmos
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Ethereum Gas Skyrocketing as Trader Paid 64 ETH in Fees, What's Happening?
05/08/2023 - 22:14
Ethereum Gas Skyrocketing as Trader Paid 64 ETH in Fees, What's Happening?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Shytoshi Kusama’s New Message Puzzles SHIB Army, Here’s What He Said
05/08/2023 - 15:38
Shytoshi Kusama’s New Message Puzzles SHIB Army, Here’s What He Said
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ripple: Here's Crypto Lawyer's Insight into SEC-XRP Lawsuit and Its Outcome
05/08/2023 - 15:36
Ripple: Here's Crypto Lawyer's Insight into SEC-XRP Lawsuit and Its Outcome
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide