CoinZoom Earn Yield Solution Launched by CoinZoom Exchange: Details

Now customers can put their crypto to work through a user-friendly yield platform

A U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange and digital assets service CoinZoom introduces its native automated earning instrument dubbed CoinZoom Earn. What is special about the new release?

CoinZoom Earn launches with up to 7.5% in APY

According to the press release shared with U.Today, CoinZoom releases automated investing tool CoinZoom Earn. It allows users to earn up to 7.5% on more than 40 cryptocurrencies as well as on U.S. Dollars.

Image by CoinZoom

CoinZoom Earn is seamlessly integrated into CoinZoom application: users can intuitively transfer assets from one segment to another and put their idle crypto to work.

CoinZoom CEO, Todd Crosland, emphasizes the importance of this release for bringing decentralized financial services to crypto newbies:

We provide a platform that allows customers to invest, spend, send and now earn interest on all of their digital assets as well as USD, making it seamless to utilize CoinZoom for all of their banking needs.

That being said, CoinZoom evolves into a one-stop cryptocurrency ecosystem for storage, transferring, exchanging and yield generating.

Crypto-powered cards and extra bonuses in ZOOM tokens

Earned interest can either be reinvested or redeemed via CoinZoom Visa plastic card. Thus, the product guarantees a seamless and holistic crypto-fiat experience for its customers.

CoinZoom Visa debit card users also can enjoy extra 1.5 - 2 % cashback with every retail purchase. A special bonus program is offered for VIP clients: they can obtain an additional 20% in bonus interest in ZOOM.

With CoinZoom Earn, interest is accrued daily, compounded monthly and paid out on the seventh day of every month. CoinZoom Earn is going to be available for all CoinZoom clients within next month.