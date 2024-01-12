CoinConverter Crypto App Adds News Content by U.Today

Advertisement
Vladislav Sopov
CoinConverter, popular cryptocurrency conversion application for smartphones, adds U.Today to its newsfeed
Fri, 12/01/2024 - 8:18
CoinConverter, one of the newbie-friendly cryptocurrency applications for price tracking and cross-asset conversion, starts indexing U.Today as its source of news on crypto, Web3, decentralization and blockchain.

CoinConverter now broadcasts crypto content by U.Today: Details

According to the official announcement shared by its team, CoinConverter, a reputable cryptocurrency application for coin rate conversion, adds U.Today, a tier-one cryptocurrency media outlet, to its list of news sources.

Starting from December 2023, visitors to the CoinConverter application for smartphones  will be able to check the latest news, price analysis, market forecasts, product reviews, use cases and how-tos by U.Today without leaving the app.

As a result, CoinConverter users will be able to make more informed decisions on their trading and investing strategies. Everyday, they will also receive a comprehensive digest of the most important cryptocurrency news created by an experienced editor of U.Today.

For CoinConverter, this partnership is yet another milestone on its journey to massive adoption among crypto traders and Web3 enthusiasts. 

Seamless crypto conversion and reliable data: What is CoinConverter?

Since its launch in 2021, CoinConverter has established itself as a reliable and easy-to-use application for crypto prices. It supports a wide array of cryptocurrencies, ensuring users have the flexibility to convert between various digital assets effortlessly. 

Its customers can track real-time exchange rates to make informed decisions. CoinConverter provides accurate and up-to-the-minute rates, reflecting the dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency market.

User convenience has always been a top priority for the app's developers. The intuitive interface makes currency conversion a straightforward process, catering to both beginners and seasoned traders.

In addition to cryptocurrencies, CoinConverter facilitates the conversion of digital assets into fiat currencies. This feature proves invaluable for users looking to understand the real-world value of their holdings in USD, EUR, AUD, CAD and a number of other world currencies.

Last but not least, its audience can access historical data to analyze trends and fluctuations on the market. Historical charts and data empower users to make data-driven decisions accompanied by a newsfeed that automatically indexes a number of hand-picked media outlets.

About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

