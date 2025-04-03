Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    USDC Treasury Mints 250 Million USDC on Solana

    By Caroline Amosun
    Thu, 3/04/2025 - 23:43
    USDC Treasury injects 250 million new USDC into the Solana blockchain amid the crypto market crash
    Advertisement
    USDC Treasury Mints 250 Million USDC on Solana
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    On April 3rd, the USDC Treasury, in its regular attempt to boost the supply of USDC in circulation, created 250 million fresh USDC tokens on the Solana blockchain, according to data provided by blockchain tracker Whale Alert.

    Advertisement

    The token creation, which happened about three hours before press time, saw $249,971,649 worth of USDC injected into the Solana blockchain as investors seek more liquidity on the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

    The massive USDC mint on Solana comes less than a month after the network hit a major USDC milestone following its integration with Circle, the USDC issuer—a strategy aimed at increasing USDC’s footprint on the blockchain.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC): Is $100,000 Ready? XRP Holds Tight at $2, Did Ethereum (ETH) Forget About $2,000?
    XRP's Wallet Activity Logs Precipitous Drop
    Breaking: Fidelity's Solana ETF Filing Acknowledged by SEC
    Shiba Inu at Risk of Losing One Zero, But There's a Catch

    Related
    Major USDC Stablecoin Expands into 'Solana Killer' Aptos
    Thu, 01/30/2025 - 16:03
    Major USDC Stablecoin Expands into 'Solana Killer' Aptos
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    It is noteworthy that the increasing supply of USDC on Solana is attributable to the ongoing surge in DeFi activity on the network, including remarkable trading volumes. Data from DefiLlama shows that Solana has emerged as the second-largest network by DEX volume, accounting for up to $6.28 billion in total value locked in DeFi.

    With 250 million USDC entering circulation, there are indications that the need for liquidity is on the rise, traceable to demand from institutions and retail investors.

    The consistent move by the Treasury to continue issuing the Circle-backed stablecoin, USDC, comes as no surprise, as recent regulatory support has sparked global interest in the cryptocurrency within the broader crypto ecosystem. Notably, USDC’s growing supply has been boosted by regulatory shifts in the stablecoin market, particularly in Europe.

    The Treasury’s decision to create more stablecoins also appears to be a response to investor demand for refuge in stable assets—especially in times like this, when the crypto market is highly volatile and major cryptocurrencies continue to plunge significantly.

    #USDC #Solana

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Apr 4, 2025 - 0:01
    Bitcoin (BTC): Is $100,000 Ready? XRP Holds Tight at $2, Did Ethereum (ETH) Forget About $2,000?
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 3, 2025 - 20:38
    Shiba Inu Burns Over 15 Million SHIB Amid Crypto Market Bloodbath
    News
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Watr Moves to Avalanche to Bring $20 Trillion Commodities Market Onchain
    Render Network to Host RenderCon 2025: Exploring the Future of Hollywood and AI
    Stabull Labs Announces Public Sale of $STABUL Token on ProBit Global Exchange
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Watr Moves to Avalanche to Bring $20 Trillion Commodities Market Onchain
    Render Network to Host RenderCon 2025: Exploring the Future of Hollywood and AI
    Stabull Labs Announces Public Sale of $STABUL Token on ProBit Global Exchange
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC): Is $100,000 Ready? XRP Holds Tight at $2, Did Ethereum (ETH) Forget About $2,000?
    USDC Treasury Mints 250 Million USDC on Solana
    Shiba Inu Burns Over 15 Million SHIB Amid Crypto Market Bloodbath
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD