Coinbase Director Recalls Epic Mega Transaction That Dominated 2023

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Details of 2023 largest transaction unveiled
Tue, 2/01/2024 - 16:30
Conor Grogan, director of Coinbase, recounts some remarkable incidents from the year 2023. In a thread of tweets, the Coinbase director recaps some of 2023's high points, including details on the largest transaction of the year.

According to Grogan, the largest transaction of 2023 was Binance's transfer of $3.9 billion from its cold storage for less than $0.01 fees on Tron Network. He shows a screenshot of this massive transaction that occurred on Nov. 9, 2023.

Grogan also mentioned one of the few instances in which a user paid exorbitant gas fees. He cited a scenario in which a user paid $55,800 in gas for one transaction.

A highlight of the year 2023 was when a user accidentally spent nearly 20 Bitcoins worth around $500,000 in a fee to move only 0.008 Bitcoin ($200).

The year 2023 was a remarkable year that saw new tides emerge for the crypto industry. The most popular crypto narratives in 2023, according to CoinGecko, were artificial intelligence (AI), GameFi and meme coins, which garnered one-third of investor interest.

AI was by far the most popular crypto narrative in 2023, accounting for 11.3% of crypto narrative interest in the previous year. After the debut of ChatGPT in November 2022, AI interest and related activities gained traction in the tech industry. This enthusiasm spilled over into the crypto arena, drawing attention to AI-related cryptocurrencies.

GameFi was close behind as the second most popular crypto narrative, accounting for 10.5% of interest in crypto narratives in 2023. In the past, GameFi has been a popular story. It did, however, come on strong in 2023, with developments on multiple fronts.

In 2023, meme coins were the third most popular crypto narrative, accounting for 8.3% of crypto narrative attention. The year 2023 had a long meme coin season, which normally begins with a rise of interest in a certain meme currency.

The Solana ecosystem, BRC-20 tokens and real-world assets (RWA) have also received substantial attention, accounting for more than 5% of the interest in crypto narratives during the past year.

