China's WeChat Now Blocks Search Results for Crypto Exchanges

News
Wed, 10/13/2021 - 05:18
article image
Alex Dovbnya
China’s leading social media platform has stopped displaying any search results for cryptocurrency exchanges
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
WeChat, China’s “super app” with over one billion users, has banned searches for Huobi, Binance and other cryptocurrency exchanges, according to blogger Colin Wu.

After China declared that foreign exchanges couldn’t serve residents from mainland China in September, trading platforms rushed to ban Chinese users from trading. 

As reported by U.Today, Huobi will retire all of its Chinese users by the end of the year. 

In a WeChat group, Leon Li, the founder of Huobi, recently explained that the exchange would be leaving China forever due to the dizzying crackdown.

In late July, Huobi also dissolved its Beijing entity that was established back in 2013. During the same month, Binance’s website was also blocked by China’s “great firewall.”

In June, Baidu and other popular search engines banned searches related to crypto exchanges.

China’s internal firewall started blocking access to CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, the two most popular cryptocurrency websites in late September.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

