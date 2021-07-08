Binance Now Blocked in China

News
Thu, 07/08/2021 - 15:28
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Binance has joined the list of websites that are blocked behind the country’s “great firewall”
Binance Now Blocked in China
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

On July 8, many Binance users found out that the website had been banned in China.

The exchange's mobile app is also inaccessible due to backend API calls being blocked, according to cryptocurrency blogger Colin Wu.

The country’s “great firewall” now prevents them from accessing the cryptocurrency exchange, meaning that it can only be visited with the help of a virtual private network (VPN) service.

Binance
Image by chinafirewalltest.com

Notably, Binance's rivals, such as Huobi and OKEx, are still available in China.

Related
Banking Giant Santander UK Bans Payments to Binance

As reported by U.Today, keyword searches for Binance and other popular cryptocurrency exchanges got blacklisted by Chinese internet services in early June.

The Binance ban is part of China’s major crypto crackdown, which also included eradicating the country’s entire Bitcoin mining industry last month.

The world’s largest exchange was initially headquartered in China but then had to move abroad due to the 2017 crypto ban.

Binance is also facing severe regulatory scrutiny around the world. Multiple U.K. banks blocked payments to the trading platform earlier this week.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Man Who Lost $378 Million Bitcoin Fortune in Landfill Plans 12-Month Search
07/08/2021 - 19:36

Man Who Lost $378 Million Bitcoin Fortune in Landfill Plans 12-Month Search
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Massive Cryptocurrency Mining Farm Busted by Ukrainian Security Service
07/08/2021 - 17:51

Massive Cryptocurrency Mining Farm Busted by Ukrainian Security Service
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Balancer V2 Introduces Stable Pools to Reduce Fees for Users
07/08/2021 - 15:44

Balancer V2 Introduces Stable Pools to Reduce Fees for Users
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov