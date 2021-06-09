BREAKING: Chinese Search Engines Block Binance, Huobi and OKEx

News
Wed, 06/09/2021 - 09:42
article image
Yuri Molchan
Various sources report that all search engine platforms in China have blocked results for major crypto exchanges
BREAKING: Chinese Search Engines Block Binance, Huobi and OKEx
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Search results for Binance, Huobi and OKEx crypto exchanges have been blocked on all search engines in China, such as Baidu and Sogou.

This was shared by Chinese blockchain journalist Colin Wu and 8BTC news portal.

8026_0
Image via Twitter

Weibo (the Chinese analogue of Twitter) has also blocked search results for these exchanges. This seems to be a continuation of the crypto ban that China recently resumed.

As reported earlier today, the authorities of the Xinjiang province in China have ordered crypto miners to suspend their operations. Colin Wu reports that some miners are ignoring the requirement, though, and are watching the development of the situation.

Bitball Bitball

Related
China Requires Miners in Strategic Energy Region to Shut Down Operations Today, Community Expects BTC Hash Rate Drop

Xinjiang is China's strategic energy region due to its large supplies of natural gas, coal and other fossil resources.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image BTC, XRP, BNB and LTC Price Analysis for June 9
06/09/2021 - 10:51

BTC, XRP, BNB and LTC Price Analysis for June 9
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
article image 395,903 ETH Outflows Coinbase, Likely Institutional OTC Purchases, CryptoQuant CEO Says
06/09/2021 - 10:26

395,903 ETH Outflows Coinbase, Likely Institutional OTC Purchases, CryptoQuant CEO Says
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image BREAKING: Chinese Search Engines Block Binance, Huobi and OKEx
06/09/2021 - 09:42

BREAKING: Chinese Search Engines Block Binance, Huobi and OKEx
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan