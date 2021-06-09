BREAKING: Chinese Search Engines Block Binance, Huobi and OKEx

Various sources report that all search engine platforms in China have blocked results for major crypto exchanges

Search results for Binance, Huobi and OKEx crypto exchanges have been blocked on all search engines in China, such as Baidu and Sogou.

This was shared by Chinese blockchain journalist Colin Wu and 8BTC news portal.

Image via Twitter

Weibo (the Chinese analogue of Twitter) has also blocked search results for these exchanges. This seems to be a continuation of the crypto ban that China recently resumed.

As reported earlier today, the authorities of the Xinjiang province in China have ordered crypto miners to suspend their operations. Colin Wu reports that some miners are ignoring the requirement, though, and are watching the development of the situation.

Xinjiang is China's strategic energy region due to its large supplies of natural gas, coal and other fossil resources.