Iran Lifts Bitcoin Mining Ban

The Iranian government has lifted a temporary ban on Bitcoin mining that was imposed back in May, Iran International reports.
As reported by U.Today, ex-President Hassan Rouhani announced the four-month moratorium on the energy-guzzling process back in May.
Bitcoin miners were partially blamed for a slew of blackouts that took place in Tehran and other Iranian cities.
That said, an estimated 85% of all cryptocurrency mining operations have been set up in the country illegally.
Earlier this week, dozens of ASICs were discovered in the building of Iran’s largest stock exchange, which prompted the swift resignation of CEO Ali Sahraee.