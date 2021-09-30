Ekta
Iran Lifts Bitcoin Mining Ban

Thu, 09/30/2021 - 17:35
Alex Dovbnya
Iran has removed a four-month ban on Bitcoin mining
The Iranian government has lifted a temporary ban on Bitcoin mining that was imposed back in May, Iran International reports.

As reported by U.Today, ex-President Hassan Rouhani announced the four-month moratorium on the energy-guzzling process back in May.

Bitcoin miners were partially blamed for a slew of blackouts that took place in Tehran and other Iranian cities.

From now on, licensed Bitcoin miners will be able to operate in the country without facing any restrictions.

That said, an estimated 85% of all cryptocurrency mining operations have been set up in the country illegally.

Earlier this week, dozens of ASICs were discovered in the building of Iran’s largest stock exchange, which prompted the swift resignation of CEO Ali Sahraee.  
