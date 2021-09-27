Ekta
Biggest Bitcoin Mining Pool Bans Chinese Miners

Mon, 09/27/2021 - 19:32
Alex Dovbnya
Leading mining pool F2Pool has started banning users from China
Mining pool F2Pool has started purging miners from mainland China, according to local crypto media outlet 8BTCnews.

From now on, Chinese customers will have their accounts suspended or terminated.  

F2Pool is the oldest Bitcoin mining pool, which was founded all the way back in May 2013.

With an 18.14% share of the global hashrate, it is also the biggest mining pool.

Earlier today, Chinese Ethereum mining pool Sparkpool closed up shop. Last week, it made an announcement about halting services for Chinese customers.

As reported by U.Today, crypto exchange Huobi also announced Sunday that all of its users from mainland China would be gradually blocked by the end of this year.

China recently stepped up its crackdown on all things crypto, with the central bank recently declaring all business activities related to cryptocurrencies illegal.

Industry observers claim that this is the Chinese government’s harshest crypto ban to date.

