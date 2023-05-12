ChatGPT Enters Trading With $50,000 Portfolio, Here's How to Follow

Fri, 05/12/2023 - 12:25
article image
Arman Shirinyan
ChatGPT might become better trader than anyone out there, and professionals are going to test that out
ChatGPT Enters Trading With $50,000 Portfolio, Here's How to Follow
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

ChatGPT, the advanced AI language model, is set to take on the trading world with a real $50,000 portfolio, following a successful algorithm created by a renowned AI expert. This week, the team behind ChatGPT, met with specialists, including a Wharton PhD and University of Florida professor Alejandro Lopez-Lira, who developed a ChatGPT algorithm that returned an impressive 400%.

For those eager to join the ChatGPT portfolio, the opportunity will be available. The investment option will launch on the same day as the first batch of trades allowing interested parties to potentially benefit from the AI's trading prowess.

Starting Monday, ChatGPT will begin trading the $50,000 portfolio, implementing the insights gained from their meetings. A dedicated account, @chatgpttrader, has been created to keep followers updated on the algorithm's workings, stock picks, analysis, performance and more. 

Alejandro Lopez-Lira, the man behind the 400% return, utilized GPT to analyze news articles and buy or sell stocks based on the sentiment derived from the headlines. This groundbreaking approach outperformed traditional sentiment analysis methods and returned a staggering 400% (before transaction costs).

Related
Peter Schiff Says ChatGPT Intelligent for Not Recommending Bitcoin (BTC) Investment

The study found that ChatGPT was able to accurately predict stock market returns using sentiment analysis of news headlines, determining whether the news was good, bad or irrelevant for a firm's stock price. By assigning a numerical score, a positive correlation was observed between the ChatGPT scores and subsequent daily stock market returns.

In addition to traditional stocks, ChatGPT's entry into the trading world also has potential implications for cryptocurrencies and digital assets. Furthermore, given the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies, the application of AI-powered sentiment analysis could help traders and investors navigate often uncertain market conditions more effectively. ChatGPT could offer valuable insights to optimize trading strategies and investment decisions in a rapidly growing crypto market.

#ChatGPT
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Solana (SOL): Cross-chain Bitcoin (BTC) Liquidity in DeFi Arrives via Wormhole
05/12/2023 - 12:08
Solana (SOL): Cross-chain Bitcoin (BTC) Liquidity in DeFi Arrives via Wormhole
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu Caught up in 285 Trillion SHIB Resistance, Will Bulls Save the Day?
05/12/2023 - 11:35
Shiba Inu Caught up in 285 Trillion SHIB Resistance, Will Bulls Save the Day?
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image XRP Holders' Attorney Addresses US Chamber's Involvement in SEC v. Coinbase Case
05/12/2023 - 11:14
XRP Holders' Attorney Addresses US Chamber's Involvement in SEC v. Coinbase Case
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev