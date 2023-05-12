Bitcoin (BTC) Down to Almost Two-Month Low of $26,378 After Peter Brandt's Warning

Fri, 05/12/2023 - 10:56
Yuri Molchan
Leading digital currency keeps dropping since CPI release day
Bloomberg Terminal data shows that the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has almost reached a two-month low, now trading at the $26,372 level.

Previously, Bitcoin was seen at that price mark in the middle of March, more or less two months ago. As reported by U.Today earlier, over $142 million worth of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and PEPE meme coin, have been noticed recently.

These liquidations have pushed BTC down 4% within the last 24 hours. Ethereum has fallen to $1,746, also losing more than 4% over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin has been going down since May 10, the day when the CPI report came out with a lower figure than had been expected by analysts. This fostered the probability that the Federal Reserve would put its rate hikes on hold, and Bitcoin recovered the $28,000 level.

It is likely that traders began to lock in their profits after that peak and began to sell their BTC. Besides, prominent old-school commodity trader Peter Brandt, respected in the crypto community, tweeted that he had spotted a Head & Shoulders pattern forming on the Bitcoin chart.

If that pattern is completed, he stated, Bitcoin is going to plunge. All in all, since May 10, Bitcoin has lost nearly 7% in price.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

