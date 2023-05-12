Bitcoin (BTC) Down to Almost Two-Month Low of $26,378 After Peter Brandt's Warning

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bloomberg Terminal data shows that the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has almost reached a two-month low, now trading at the $26,372 level.

BITCOIN HITS NEAR TWO-MONTH LOW, LAST DOWN 2.3% AT $26,378.00 — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) May 12, 2023

Previously, Bitcoin was seen at that price mark in the middle of March, more or less two months ago. As reported by U.Today earlier, over $142 million worth of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and PEPE meme coin, have been noticed recently.

These liquidations have pushed BTC down 4% within the last 24 hours. Ethereum has fallen to $1,746, also losing more than 4% over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin has been going down since May 10, the day when the CPI report came out with a lower figure than had been expected by analysts. This fostered the probability that the Federal Reserve would put its rate hikes on hold, and Bitcoin recovered the $28,000 level.

It is likely that traders began to lock in their profits after that peak and began to sell their BTC. Besides, prominent old-school commodity trader Peter Brandt, respected in the crypto community, tweeted that he had spotted a Head & Shoulders pattern forming on the Bitcoin chart.

If that pattern is completed, he stated, Bitcoin is going to plunge. All in all, since May 10, Bitcoin has lost nearly 7% in price.