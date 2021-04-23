Charles Schwab Plans to Make Crypto Available to Its Clients

Charles Schwab wants to be a player in the cryptocurrency space

American brokerage firm Charles Schwab is planning to make a foray into crypto, but it's waiting for regulatory clarity, according to CEO Walt Bettinger:

We would like to see more regulatory clarity. And if and when that comes, you should expect Schwab to be a player in that space in the same way it has been a player in other investment opportunities across the spectrum.

Bettinger claims that his company will be “highly competitive” and “disruptive” when it finally makes crypto available for its users:

If Charles Schwab, the company, decides to participate in the crypto market, we will be highly competitive, we will be disruptive, and we will be client-oriented.

Founded in 1971, Charles Schwab boasts nearly 32 million accounts and over $6 trillion worth of assets under management after acquiring TD Ameritrade, its major competitor, for $22 billion in October.