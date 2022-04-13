Charles Hoskinson's IOHK Gathered Most Important Cardano Updates in Last 10 Days

Here are the most important updates within Cardano ecosystem in recent days

Charles Hoskinson and IOHK's official account have recently shared information about the most important updates to the Cardano ecosystem, including stablecoins, sidechains, partnerships and more.

A long thread included information about various projects concentrated on developing a variety of solutions. The first Cardano-based solution shared by IOHK was Wingriders DEX that went live by launching the mainnet version of the platform.

JpgStore NFT-marketplace based on Cardano network announced Launchpad Cohort 2, which is aimed at supporting more projects launching on the platform. The marketplace will provide both monetary and marketing support for collections that chose Cardano for selling their non-fungibles. As for different NFT platforms, NFTMaker announced the token sale, which will happen in April.

As for decentralized finance projects, AdaSwap partnered with TokensFarm and brings liquidity provision and staking farms to the platform. It will allow users to earn a stable income by depositing their ADA coins into decentralized smart contracts.

MuesliSwap decentralized exchange has also announced limit swaps on all major DEX protocols through MuesliSwap, beside the platform's redesign. Other DeFi platforms like Minswap are currently ‌implementing Djed stablecoin.

In addition to the aforementioned projects, IOHK shared information about smaller solutions powered by Cardano network and promised to keep the community up to date with upcoming updates.

As for the market performance of Cardano on the market, the coin is unfortunately losing its previously gained value by retracing by more than 20% in the last seven days. ADA has already dropped below the $1 threshold and is continuously going down as the cryptocurrency market fails to remain in an uptrend.