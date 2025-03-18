Charles Hoskinson Rejects Claims That Cardano's Controlled by 3 Entities

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Charles Hoskinson, mathematician and billionaire, and the creator of the Cardano blockchain, has published a tweet to respond to a recent claim about Cardano being heavily centralized and controlled by just a few entities.

He believes critics will continue spreading FUD (fear, uncertainty, doubt) for many years to come.

Hoskinson defends Cardano against criticism

Charles Hoskinson published a tweet to respond to yet another critic who accused Cardano of having a centralized management and said that this “automatically disqualifies it from being better than Bitcoin.”

Hoskinson complained about misinformation, whose flow is often hard to stop and remedy as it takes years to level things down: “It takes millions of dollars and years to correct the effort.”

The mathematician is certain that critics will continue to spread misinformation about Cardano even in 2030.

When misinformation flows, it takes millions of dollars and years to correct the effort. We'll read comments like this in 2030. Welcome to the latency of fabrication https://t.co/i40f9WPmuf — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) March 18, 2025

The critic stated that Cardano was not decentralized but actually controlled by three entities: the Cardano Foundation and Charles Hoskinson's IOG and Emurgo, while Bitcoin is controlled by none.

Cardano founder calls XRP "great technology"

In early March, Charles Hoskinson surprised not only the XRP community but also Ripple chief technology officer (CTO) David Schwartz when he referred to XRP as “great technology” and “a global standard.” He stated that to comment on Peter Schiff’s tweet, in which the latter commented on U.S. President Donald Trump mentioning ADA, XRP, SOL, ETH and BTC as currencies for the U.S. crypto stockpile.

Schwartz tweeted: “Am I dreaming?!” as he responded to Hoskinson’s comment. In response, the Cardano founder said that he had respect for XRP since it had survived for a decade through “many harsh cycles.” He added that XRP had “one of the strongest communities.”

Replying to Schwartz’s amazement, Hoskinson said that he had spent some time with the XRP code and protocol and, after that, he began to appreciate XRP and the Ripple CTO’s work in particular.