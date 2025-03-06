Cardano Founder Confirms No Invitation to Crypto Summit

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson has finally addressed the protocol’s representation at the forthcoming White House Digital Assets Summit. While lists are circulating on social media platform X showing Charles Hoskinson as one of the attendees, the Cardano founder said the team received no invitation to attend.

Charles Hoskinson on summit expectations

In the short clip posted by the Angry Crypto Show account, Hoskinson clarified that, unlike others, his team with ties to the White House received no invitation on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. He confirmed that he had no invitation to the four-hour gathering.

However, he noted that he did not foresee much policy work being done at the gathering. This was reiterated to possibly allay fears that Cardano as an ecosystem would lose out by not attending the Crypto Summit.

JUST IN: #Cardano $ADA Founder Charles Hoskinson says "here are the facts: many of my people know people on the (White House) side. We did not get an invitation. I'm going to assume I have not been invited to the White House. I don't imagine much policy work will be done." 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EVEZNltQ2y — Angry Crypto Show (@angrycryptoshow) March 6, 2025

According to the confirmed list, industry giants like Strategy cofounder Michael Saylor will attend the summit. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek, Paradigm Founding Partner Matt Huang and Solana’s Anatoly Yakovenko are also listed to participate.

Amid the expectations for the Digital Assets Summit is the announcement of a strategic crypto reserve for the United States. While many Bitcoin investors like Saylor have always advocated for this reserve, Yakovenko raised a key objection. The Solana founder believes that a government in charge of any crypto reserve will impact decentralization.

Crypto industry changing

The digital currency ecosystem is seeing a massive shift in regulation under the new leadership of key agencies like the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

One recent sign of change is the end to most crypto lawsuits picked up by the SEC under Gary Gensler's leadership. As reported by U.Today, the SEC has closed its lawsuit against Kraken, Coinbase, Uniswap and some other crypto firms.