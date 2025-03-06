Advertisement
    Cardano Founder Confirms No Invitation to Crypto Summit

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 6/03/2025 - 9:29
    Cardano boycotted in landmark White House crypto summit
    Cover image via U.Today

    Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson has finally addressed the protocol’s representation at the forthcoming White House Digital Assets Summit. While lists are circulating on social media platform X showing Charles Hoskinson as one of the attendees, the Cardano founder said the team received no invitation to attend.

    Charles Hoskinson on summit expectations

    In the short clip posted by the Angry Crypto Show account, Hoskinson clarified that, unlike others, his team with ties to the White House received no invitation on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. He confirmed that he had no invitation to the four-hour gathering.

    Related
    Strategy’s Saylor Explains Why US Needs Bitcoin
    Thu, 03/06/2025 - 05:54
    Strategy’s Saylor Explains Why US Needs Bitcoin
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    However, he noted that he did not foresee much policy work being done at the gathering. This was reiterated to possibly allay fears that Cardano as an ecosystem would lose out by not attending the Crypto Summit.

    According to the confirmed list, industry giants like Strategy cofounder Michael Saylor will attend the summit. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek, Paradigm Founding Partner Matt Huang and Solana’s Anatoly Yakovenko are also listed to participate.

    Amid the expectations for the Digital Assets Summit is the announcement of a strategic crypto reserve for the United States. While many Bitcoin investors like Saylor have always advocated for this reserve, Yakovenko raised a key objection. The Solana founder believes that a government in charge of any crypto reserve will impact decentralization.

    Crypto industry changing

    The digital currency ecosystem is seeing a massive shift in regulation under the new leadership of key agencies like the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

    Related
    Coinbase Demands to Know Cost of SEC's War on Crypto: Details
    Mon, 03/03/2025 - 15:59
    Coinbase Demands to Know Cost of SEC's War on Crypto: Details
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    One recent sign of change is the end to most crypto lawsuits picked up by the SEC under Gary Gensler's leadership. As reported by U.Today, the SEC has closed its lawsuit against Kraken, Coinbase, Uniswap and some other crypto firms.

    With the market regulator unveiling its full crypto task force list, there is a broad expectation of more positive crypto policies in the future.

    #Charles Hoskinson

