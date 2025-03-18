Binance's CZ Makes Stunning Prediction for Crypto CEXs and DEXs: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the former Binance CEO, has made a major prediction about how Binance can lead the new trend for centralized cryptocurrency exchanges in the future.

He also spread the word about the recent innovation introduced by Binance in China.

Binance Alpha 2.0 launched, CZ makes prediction

This week, Binance China rolled out an update that is to bridge centralized crypto exchanges (CEXes) and decentralized ones (DEXes) – Binance Alpha 2.0.

Advertisement

On March 17, Binance China issued an intriguing post, urging users to update their Binance app to the latest version. “No time to explain,” the post stated cryptically in Chinese, “something big is happening.”

A post that followed spread the word about Binance Alpha 2.0’s launch in the Chinese-speaking region.

This was a highly anticipated upgrade for the world’s largest crypto exchange, which bridges the gap between centralized crypto trading platforms and decentralized ones. A Binance post published on the Binance Square social media site says: “Alpha 2.0 aims to enhance liquidity, improve capital efficiency, and provide users with greater accessibility across the platform.”

CZ commented on this move, clarifying that this was a “brilliant move, allowing CEX users to buy any DEX tokens directly from the CEX, no withdrawals needed.”

He thanked the Binance team for developing and launching it and stressed that he was not involved in any way here.

I think other CEXs will copy it, and DEX will get more volume. — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) March 18, 2025

Zhao also predicted that other centralized exchanges are likely to copy this in the future and “DEX will get more volume.”

CZ reacts to North Korean hackers' Bitcoin holding size

Earlier this week, Zhao commented on the data shared by Arkham Intelligence about how much Bitcoin is being held by the hacking team Lazarus Group, believed to be affiliated with the North Korean government.

The size of its Bitcoin stash is valued at roughly $1.16 billion – 13,518 BTC. Thus, North Korea has become the third largest Bitcoin holder among governments – after the U.S. and U.K., which hold $16,928,463,649 and $4,055,461,003 worth of Bitcoin.

While North Korean BTC has been stolen from crypto exchanges, the Bitcoins held by the U.S. and U.K. were confiscated from illicit activities over the past few years. The U.S. has now officially formed a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and holds nearly 200,000 BTC. CZ stated jokingly that North Korea has come up with its own method to build a strategic cryptocurrency reserve.