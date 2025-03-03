Ripple CTO Surveys XRP Army For ‘Best Arguments’ to Support Crypto Reserve

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

David Schwartz, the chief technology officer at Ripple has reacted to the news about the US president’s approval of the strategic cryptocurrency reserve, where aside from Bitcoin and Ethereum, also will be included ADA, XRP, and SOL so far.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has swept XRP and Ripple CTO a curtsey, praising both the XRP technology and the work Schwartz has done to build and further support it.

Ripple CTO's "survey" for XRP community

David Schwartz published a tweet to pick the brain of his army of followers on the social media platform X about “the best arguments in support of any kind of digital asset reserve.”

Schwartz stated that those could be for specific assets, all assets, or classes of assets. That part of was not particularly important for him, Ripple CTO admitted: “I don't care. I just want to hear the best arguments for any kind of reserve.”

I'm asking because I genuinely don't know. What do people think are the best arguments in support of any kind of digital asset reserve? They can be for specific assets, all assets, classes of assets. I don't care. I just want to hear the best arguments for any kind of reserve. — David "JoelKatz" Schwartz (@JoelKatz) March 3, 2025

One of the commentators suggested that perhaps a good argument in support of any digital asset reserve could be “helping to legitimize a sector that was stigmatized by government for years.”

The X user then clarified: “I see this as as “back to neutral.” The Ripple CTO agreed with that, appreciating the suggestion: “This is actually a pretty good argument.”

"Am I dreaming?!" - Ripple CTO on Hoskinson's XRP tweet

Earlier today, vocal Bitcoin critic and gold advocate Peter Schiff published a tweet full of puzzlement regarding Trump’s announcement about the cryptocurrency reserve made on Sunday.

Schiff said that he disagreed with the rationale for the Bitcoin reserve, though he understands it. But he was clearly doubtful on the necessity of adding XRP to that governmental bag: “But what's the rationale for an XRP reserve? Why the hell would we need that?”

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson stood up to him to opine that he believes XRP to be “great technology, a global standard, survived for a decade through many harsh cycles, and has one of the strongest communities.”

When the Ripple CTO reacted to that statement by saying, “Am I dreaming?!”, Hoskinson explained that he had spent some time “with the code and protocol for the Glacier Drop” and he now appreciates Schwartz’s work on XRP.

Schwartz in return praised Hoskinson’s work on Cardano with a focus on privacy.