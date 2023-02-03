Charles Hoskinson Might Be Guest on Joe Rogan’s Podcast, 270 Billion SHIB Moved by Bankrupt Broker, LBRY Advocates for Coinbase Relisting XRP: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day.

Is Charles Hoskinson going on Joe Rogan's podcast?

During a recent talk with popular podcast host Joe Rogan, Lex Fridman, another well-known podcast host and a research scientist at MIT, mentioned Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson , hinting that Rogan should invite him to his show one day. Following the mention, Hoskinson took to Twitter to post a Jack Nicholson nodding GIF, expressing his readiness to take part in Joe Rogan’s JRE Podcast to discuss Cardano and the crypto market. If Hoskinson comes on the podcast, it would allow him to share the latest developments in the Cardano project and his vision on the project’s future with a broader audience.

270 Billion SHIB sent to exchanges by bankrupt broker, here's Shiba Inu token's price reaction

According to data provided by PeckShieldAlert, yesterday, bankrupt North American crypto broker Voyager (VGX) transferred $9.6 million worth of cryptocurrencies to Coinbase, Kraken and Binance US. Shiba Inu tokens comprised almost a third of this sum, namely 270 billion SHIB. In the meantime, Voyager continues to be one of the largest holders of Shiba Inu, holding 6.8 trillion SHIB (or 1.23% of the total supply) in one of its accounts. The move made the meme coin drop by almost 2%; however, SHIB is currently trading in green at the price of $0.00001248, per the CoinMarketCap website.

Ripple ally advocates for Coinbase relisting XRP, here's its argument

In a recent tweet, @LBRYcom, the official Twitter handle of Ripple ally LBRY , stated that Coinbase should relist the XRP token. As an argument, LBRY used the standard of its own legal proceedings with the SEC, according to which XRP sold by secondary holders do not constitute a security. Back in December 2020 when the regulator launched its lawsuit against Ripple, many exchanges delisted the XRP token. Coinbase, being one of the major platforms publicly trading on the NASDAQ, also followed suit, doing all it could to avoid getting in trouble with the SEC by supporting XRP trades, while its security status remains unclear.

"Big Short" hero Michael Burry deletes his Twitter account after posting cryptic market prediction