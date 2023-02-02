Ripple Ally Advocates for Coinbase Relisting XRP, Here's Its Argument

Thu, 02/02/2023 - 08:21
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
LBRY believes SEC's own argument can be used as premise for Coinbase to relist XRP
Ripple Ally Advocates for Coinbase Relisting XRP, Here's Its Argument
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Back in December 2020 when the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) launched its $1.3 billion lawsuit against Ripple Labs Inc, many exchanges delisted the XRP coin. Based on how the regulator's stance had evolved over the years, Ripple's ally, LBRY is now advocating for Coinbase to relist the digital currency.

As one of the foremost crypto trading platforms that trade publicly on the NASDAQ, Coinbase did all it could to avoid finding itself in the SEC's crosshairs by supporting XRP trades while its status as a security remains unclear. While the exchange also removed XRP from its wallet, a number of experts have detailed reasons why the trading platform need not be bothered about delisting the coin.

Having lost its own securities case to the SEC earlier this year and riding on the standard of its own legal proceedings with the regulator, LBRY said XRP sales on the secondary market by holders do not constitute a security.

The delisting of the XRP coin can be tagged as one of the primary setbacks for the cryptocurrency in the wake of the lawsuit. The coin's price tanked considerably at the time as some users trading on the exchanges that delisted it had to part ways with the coin.

Related
Ripple v. SEC: Here's Recent Update in XRP Lawsuit

Hope for XRP revival

The lawsuit between the U.S. SEC and the blockchain payments firm is nearing a conclusion, and the two possible scenarios might end up favoring the XRP coin.

While many believe Ripple stands a chance to win the regulator, XRP coin might be relisted if this happens, as it will be clear the securities argument from the regulator is an overreach of agency powers. However, if the SEC wins, exchanges may not relist XRP, but the coin will be able to trail a new, clear roadmap in order to regain its lost price valuation.

At the time of writing, XRP is changing hands at $0.4129, up 2.96% over the past 24 hours.

#XRP #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Crypto 'Fear and Greed' Index Successfully Predicts 3 Market Reversals
02/02/2023 - 11:37
Crypto 'Fear and Greed' Index Successfully Predicts 3 Market Reversals
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image FTX's Alameda Address Receives $13 Million in Crypto, Check Out Sender
02/02/2023 - 10:28
FTX's Alameda Address Receives $13 Million in Crypto, Check Out Sender
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Is Charles Hoskinson Going on Joe Rogan's Podcast?
02/02/2023 - 10:05
Is Charles Hoskinson Going on Joe Rogan's Podcast?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan