'Big Short' Hero Michael Burry Deletes His Twitter Account After Posting Cryptic Market Prediction

Thu, 02/02/2023 - 08:35
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Prominent analyst and successful trader suddenly removes all of his previous tweets and deletes profile
'Big Short' Hero Michael Burry Deletes His Twitter Account After Posting Cryptic Market Prediction
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Hero of the "Big Short" movie, Michael Burry, decided to delete his Twitter account following a cryptic market prediction ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

Burry's tweet, which consisted of a single word, "Sell," has been shared ahead of an immediate reversal in both cryptocurrency and traditional markets after the Federal Reserve's announcement of a 0.25% interest rate hike.

Burry's tweet could have been a signal to investors to take profits, particularly in the overheated cryptocurrency market after the short-term reversal started in January, and to prepare for a potential market correction. His reputation as a hedge fund manager, who correctly predicted the 2008 housing crisis, added weight to his predictions, causing many investors to take notice.

Crypto's reaction to rate hike

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, saw an increase of over 3.5% in a matter of hours after the rate hike. Other major cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum and Binance Coin, also saw significant gains.

Burry's decision to delete his Twitter account after posting his cryptic market prediction has caused speculation in the financial community. Some believe that he may have deleted his account to avoid excessive attention from bullish investors, while others believe that he may have simply lost interest in social media as he previously deleted his account and all of its contents numerous times in the past.

Some analysts consider the regulator's action as dovish, despite Jerome Powell's stance on not halting the rate hike cycle. Regardless of a series of constant 25 basis point hikes, the market is likely to remain bullish as long as no unfavorable macroeconomic data is released unexpectedly.

#Michael Burry
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Crypto 'Fear and Greed' Index Successfully Predicts 3 Market Reversals
02/02/2023 - 11:37
Crypto 'Fear and Greed' Index Successfully Predicts 3 Market Reversals
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image FTX's Alameda Address Receives $13 Million in Crypto, Check Out Sender
02/02/2023 - 10:28
FTX's Alameda Address Receives $13 Million in Crypto, Check Out Sender
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Is Charles Hoskinson Going on Joe Rogan's Podcast?
02/02/2023 - 10:05
Is Charles Hoskinson Going on Joe Rogan's Podcast?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan