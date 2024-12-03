Charles Hoskinson Spotlights Major Cardano Milestone: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson has shared a significant spotlight from the recent Hydra Doom testing featuring the community. With plans to host a gaming tournament to test the limits of the Hydra Head protocol, the developer team recently conducted a load test. Hoskinson noted this exercise at the start, and his latest post on X is feedback on the chain’s performance stats.

Advertisement

Highest transaction per second on Cardano

Cardano is regarded as one of the fastest proof-of-stake (PoS) layer-1 protocols in the industry at the moment. While it is also scalable, the Input-Output Global team developed the Hydra Head protocol to further boost its scalability and throughput.

Doom is a gaming title on Hydra with a massive tournament up ahead. Cardano recorded 134,464 transactions per second (TPS) from load testing. This figure significantly trounces the recorded 257 in regular transactions.

While the real-life simulations of the Hydra TPS with actual users will determine the sustenance of this figure, Cardano has continued to push for utility upgrades. Charles Hoskinson is particularly on top of this move, recently introducing Quantum Hosky as his next major project.

The full use case of Hydra beyond the Doom gaming is yet to be unveiled. However, the protocol seems ready for broader retail use.

ADA price riding bullish wave

The Cardano price has recorded a massive surge in the past few weeks, as the coin is personalizing the ongoing bull market rally.

The coin has increased by 16.42% in the past 24 hours to $1.245. Within this period, it rallied from a low of $1.0723 to a high of $1.318. With more than 37.88% and 269.31% in the past week and month, ADA is moving to reclaim its all-time high (ATH) price of $3.099.

Historically, Cardano's price may soar by another 66% this month, a precedent that might help it achieve its core aims.