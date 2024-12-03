Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Charles Hoskinson Spotlights Major Cardano Milestone: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Cardano's Hydra Head just printed major TPS figure
    Tue, 3/12/2024 - 12:31
    Charles Hoskinson Spotlights Major Cardano Milestone: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson has shared a significant spotlight from the recent Hydra Doom testing featuring the community. With plans to host a gaming tournament to test the limits of the Hydra Head protocol, the developer team recently conducted a load test. Hoskinson noted this exercise at the start, and his latest post on X is feedback on the chain’s performance stats.

    Advertisement

    Highest transaction per second on Cardano

    Cardano is regarded as one of the fastest proof-of-stake (PoS) layer-1 protocols in the industry at the moment. While it is also scalable, the Input-Output Global team developed the Hydra Head protocol to further boost its scalability and throughput.

    Related
    Cardano Light Wallet Lace Gets Game-Changing Update: Details
    Wed, 11/27/2024 - 15:53
    Cardano Light Wallet Lace Gets Game-Changing Update: Details
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Doom is a gaming title on Hydra with a massive tournament up ahead. Cardano recorded 134,464 transactions per second (TPS) from load testing. This figure significantly trounces the recorded 257 in regular transactions. 

    While the real-life simulations of the Hydra TPS with actual users will determine the sustenance of this figure, Cardano has continued to push for utility upgrades. Charles Hoskinson is particularly on top of this move, recently introducing Quantum Hosky as his next major project.

    The full use case of Hydra beyond the Doom gaming is yet to be unveiled. However, the protocol seems ready for broader retail use.

    ADA price riding bullish wave

    The Cardano price has recorded a massive surge in the past few weeks, as the coin is personalizing the ongoing bull market rally.

    Related
    Cardano Founder Reacts to Satoshi Wallet Breach Speculations
    Sat, 11/30/2024 - 13:18
    Cardano Founder Reacts to Satoshi Wallet Breach Speculations
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The coin has increased by 16.42% in the past 24 hours to $1.245. Within this period, it rallied from a low of $1.0723 to a high of $1.318. With more than 37.88% and 269.31% in the past week and month, ADA is moving to reclaim its all-time high (ATH) price of $3.099.

    Historically, Cardano's price may soar by another 66% this month, a precedent that might help it achieve its core aims.

    #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 3, 2024 - 12:05
    Ex-Binance CEO CZ Drops Epic Altcoin Season Hint
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Dec 3, 2024 - 10:49
    Chainlink Skyrockets 1,219% in Whale Activity as LINK Price Suddenly Jumps 31%
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate.io Launches MemeBox: A One-Stop Platform for MEME Culture and Financial Innovation
    $BIAO: The Biggest Meme in the East
    Smile Shop Joins Conflux PayFi Ecosystem with BitUnion Prepaid Card
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Charles Hoskinson Spotlights Major Cardano Milestone: Details
    Ex-Binance CEO CZ Drops Epic Altcoin Season Hint
    Chainlink Skyrockets 1,219% in Whale Activity as LINK Price Suddenly Jumps 31%
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD