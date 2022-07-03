Charles Hoskinson: Cardano Is Open for Business

Sun, 07/03/2022 - 16:30
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Co-founder of one of most developed networks in industry is ready for business
Charles Hoskinson: Cardano Is Open for Business
Cover image via www.youtube.com

In his most recent interview, Charles Hoskinson told a reporter that Cardano is "open for business" as the ecosystem keeps on growing almost every day by adding up DEXes, NFT marketplaces, oracles and stablecoins. With a variety of use cases, Cardano is welcoming more projects and teams.

The co-founder of Cardano and Ethereum noticed that the network has every tool imaginable for businesses to start operating in a Cardano ecosystem that offers low fees, high transaction processing and decentralization.

Previously, U.Today covered how Cardano successfully uses a decentralized governance process for funding small teams that are willing to transition on Cardano via the Project Catalyst Fund. Over 500 projects and initiatives were funded by thousands of users who want to shape the future of the network.

Cardano users are waiting for important release

One of the most important things for any decentralized network would be the presence of a stablecoin solution constantly supported by a large group of developers and economists who can make sure that it can withhold any kind of selling pressure.

Cardano is already getting ready for the release of numerous stablecoin solutions that can act as a bridge between the network and fiat currencies and attract even more investments to the ecosystem.

Bitcoin Will Be a Failure Even If It Hits $100,000, Says "Black Swan" Author

Unfortunately, the variety of solutions on the network and strong decentralization are not helping ADA to perform better on the market while the whole industry is struggling with low inflows and high risks.

In the last 300 days, Cardano lost over 80% of its value from its ATH, which makes it one of the least profitable assets on the cryptocurrency market despite being one of the most actively developed blockchains in the industry.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

