    Charles Hoskinson Breaks Silence With Foundational Model of Cardano Blockchain

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson returned to social media after week-long break
    Sat, 9/11/2024 - 11:39
    Charles Hoskinson Breaks Silence With Foundational Model of Cardano Blockchain
    Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson recently returned to social media with a compelling message that outlines his vision for Cardano and its potential.

    In his first major tweet since a brief hiatus, Hoskinson described Cardano as "a decentralized ecosystem of blockchain technology, smart contracts, and community governance committed to improving economic, political, and social systems for everyone, everywhere."

    Hoskinson went on to outline Cardano's role as a foundational infrastructure designed to empower individuals and communities to "manage their identity, value, and governance," and foster the emergence of decentralized applications, businesses and network states.

    This marks one of Hoskinson's first posts on X since Nov. 3, when he announced that he would be taking a week-long social media break to celebrate his birthday and enjoy time "off-grid." His return brings a renewed sense of purpose and focus on Cardano’s mission, reflected in his first tweets.

    The Cardano community has reacted positively to Hoskinson’s statement, seeing it as a reaffirmation of the project's goals and values.

    What happened?

    Hoskinson previously lamented growing criticisms toward him and the Cardano ecosystem. Amid this and with one user implying that Hoskinson might be Cardano's cancer, the founder decided to poll the community. In the survey, Hoskinson asked if he was a "cancer" for Cardano.

    The poll received 50,501 votes at press time, with 51.6% agreeing that Hoskinson was Cardano's "cancer" and 48.4% saying the Cardano founder was not to blame for the ecosystem's challenges.

    Apparently dismayed by the results of the poll, Hoskinson decided to take a break from X throughout the week, stating he wanted to disconnect and meditate.

    In a Nov. 3 post, Hoskinson made known his decision saying "It's going to be a lot of fun disconnecting and meditating. On the other side, I'm going to have a different approach to social media and how I communicate to the Cardano ecosystem. I suspect I'll use X a lot less and will emphasize more productive and curated mediums. I will miss the daily interactions and spontaneity of things, but it's honestly become too toxic."

    #Cardano News #Charles Hoskinson
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

