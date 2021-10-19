Charles Hoskinson Addresses FUD About Upcoming PAB Upgrade, Here's What He Says

IOG chief executive and founder addresses Twitter FUD about upcoming Cardano upgrade in update from Cardano's "pan-African tour," responds to FUD about PAB integration

CEO of Input Output Global and founder of the Cardano blockchain platform, Charles Hoskinson, went on the air from Africa to give the ADA community a brief update on Cardano's current "pan-African" tour. He also addressed the big flow of FUD he has recently seen on Twitter about Cardano's coming integration of PAB—Plutus Application Backend, which is due in November.

Update from Cardano African tour

Hoskinson shared with the community how Cardano's African tour has been going. He mentioned multiple meetings, including dinner with the CEO of the ShopRite retail giant and the company's innovation team.

Over the weekend, on Saturday, Oct. 16, the Cardano chief gave a speech at the Cape Town Innovation Hub as part of the CiTi event ("Cape Innovations and Tech Initiative")—a "fireside chat" with Hoskinson.

He jokingly refers to this long trip around Africa as a "pan-African tour." It started in Cape Town in South Africa and will continue heading north to other nearby regions: Zanzibar, Burundi, Kenya, Ethiopia and ending up in Egypt.

Hoskinson shared that there are three heads of state in the queue to meet, as well as "tons of other meetings" scheduled.

Hoskinson addresses more FUD about scalability and TPS on Cardano

Mr. Hoskinson also addressed the extremely large amount of FUD (fear, uncertainty, doubt) that he bumped into on Twitter in the past few days regarding the upcoming small upgrade on Cardano due in late October but most likely to appear in early November: PAB.

PAB stands for Plutus Application Backend. It is one of the tools offered by the platform after the Alonzo hardfork implemented in September. It helps developers building on Cardano to use smart contracts.

According to a Cardano explanation, PAB is "an off-chain, backend service for managing and handling the requirements of the application instance throughout its lifecycle."

Hoskinson stated that he has bumped into lots of "usual FUD" regarding Cardano's ecosystem, mentioning in particular scalability and TPS issues. He said that the platform continues to evolve and devs are learning as they go (and they have a lot to learn with Cardano). However, overall, the Cardano ecosystem is strong and secure at the moment, and they have never seen so much demand.

Hoskinson added that there are a lot of commercial products being prepared on Cardano too. He reminded the community and those spreading FUD that a lot of new technologies will be rolled out on this blockchain in the next three to nine months.