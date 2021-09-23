Ekta
Charles Hoskinson Says He Can’t Confirm Any Upcoming Partnership of Cardano with Amazon

News
Thu, 09/23/2021 - 08:06
Yuri Molchan
IOG CEO says he does not know of any upcoming partnership with the largest global e-commerce company even if Amazon plans to initiate one
CEO of Input Output Global and founder of the Cardano blockchain platform, Charles Hoskinson, has commented on a Twitter poll, responding to a question about whether the Amazon giant plans to ink a partnership with Cardano.

Hoskinson cannot confirm or deny any upcoming partnership

The poll was begun four days ago by a Cardano fan with 31.7K followers, Pieter Nierop. The poll asks the community about any potential or real partnership between Amazon and the largest proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain, Cardano, that may happen in the near future.

A total of 3,949 people have taken part in the voting process; 67.9% expect this partnership to occur but 32.1% believe it will not.

Charles Hoskinson's comment under the poll says that, if such a partnership is in the offing, he is not aware of it.

Elon Musk Says It's "Super Important" for Dogecoin Fees to Drop

Amazon denies news of readying to accept Bitcoin, ADA but does seek crypto expert to hire

One of the major catalysts for the growth of the Bitcoin price and exchange rates of other coins on the crypto market was the rumor that retail e-commerce giant Amazon is getting ready to start accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Cardano's ADA later this year.

This took place on July 25 and this news, which came from an anonymous insider, pushed Bitcoin from the $33,800 area toward the $40,000 zone.

However, the following day, Amazon dispelled this allegation. The company did put up a job posting, though, saying that it seeks a digital currency and blockchain product lead.

The posting says:

The Payments Acceptance & Experience team is seeking an experienced product leader to develop Amazon's Digital Currency and Blockchain strategy and product roadmap.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

