Charles Hoskinson Prepares for Cardano Tour in Africa: Details

CEO of Input Output Global and founder of Cardano, Charles Hoskinson, has returned from his two-week vacation in Wyoming and reminds crypto enthusiasts that his Cardano tour of Africa will begin soon.

Just got back from Wyoming and I'm ready for this upcoming week. Heading to Africa soon- starting in South Africa all the way up to Egypt. Let's go change the world together pic.twitter.com/a0qVd2wPd1 — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) October 10, 2021

Hoskinson is back after being "off Twitter for a while"

On Sept. 30, the founder of Cardano tweeted that now that the Alonzo hard fork had taken place and things were going smoothly, he was going to take a two-week holiday. Namely, Hosk was leaving for his ranch, where he planned to relax without social media or Cardano-related work.

Some in the community doubted that Hoskinson would be able to stay away from his beloved work on the third-largest and most popular proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain for that long, expecting him to behave like Elon Musk. Back in 2020 and again early this year, the Tesla CEO tweeted that he was going to be "off Twitter for a while," only to be back two or three days later.

However, the IOG CEO stuck to his promise and was not seen tweeting from Sept. 30.

Today, he posted a tweet, saying that he is back, ready to continue work. He reminded the community that the Cardano Africa tour is about to kick off soon, and he will be taking part in it.

According to the tweet, the tour will begin in South Africa and then will head to Egypt. Earlier, U.Today reported that IOHK signed a partnership deal with a VC fund, whose name was not mentioned. The fund had invested $6 million in Africa-based blockchain start-ups that wish to build on Cardano.

Cardano African tour to support DLT-based innovation

According to the press release about the aforementioned partnership that was shared with U.Today earlier, the Cardano team will be going on a tour around Africa. The goal is to take part in selecting the start-ups, which will receive not only the necessary financial support from the VC fund but will also get receive the necessary education and other support as well.

IOG, at the moment, is already working to provide IT education in various parts of the country. It has a large base in Ethiopia. IOG has partnered with its government and is working with five million teachers and promising students.

The Cardano team, along with Hoskinson, will be traveling around Africa to meet the heads of the innovative start-ups and major diplomatic figures. The tour will include such areas as Zanzibar, South Africa, Burundu and Kenya.