Chainlink (LINK) Surpasses Tron (TRX). Will It Enter Top 10?

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Chainlink (LINK) has witnessed a substantial surge, leaping 9% to a price of $18.45 and surpassing Tron (TRX) with a market cap exceeding $10 billion
Fri, 2/02/2024 - 18:27
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Contents
Chainlink (LINK), the cryptocurrency has seen an impressive surge of 9%, outpacing the steady Tron (TRX) and sparking discussions on its potential to break into the coveted top 10 of cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. 

LINK's price has climbed to $18.45, pushing its market capitalization to over $10 billion. 

Meanwhile, TRON's modest gains have not been enough to keep up.

Other major coins

Bitcoin (BTC) has shown a mild 24-hour change but a positive weekly performance, suggesting a resilient but slow-growing confidence among investors.

Ethereum (ETH), the second in line, also demonstrates a slight dip over the past day, yet maintains a positive outlook over the past week. 

BNB and Solana (SOL) also had positive weekly returns, signaling a possible anticipation of growth among altcoins. 

XRP's notable weekly decline, however, raises questions about its immediate future in the volatile market landscape. The cryptocurrency was hit hard by a massive hack affecting its co-founder Chris Larsen. 

LINK's ascension

Chainlink's LINK token has hit a 22-month high at $18, signaling an end to a three-month period of consolidation and potentially setting the stage for a sustained upward trend. 

Market analysts have underscored LINK's strength, especially as it outperforms major players like Bitcoin and Ethereum. 

Chainlink t has also emerged as a critical piece of the crypto infrastructure, linking blockchains with essential external data through its oracles. 

This vital role underlines its potential to grow even further, with some analysts predicting a market value for tokenized assets at $16 trillion by 2030.

Chainlink recently secured strategic integrations across platforms like Scroll.  

About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

