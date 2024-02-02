Advertisement
AD

Greed Takes Over Ethereum

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ethereum Fear and Greed Index has recorded pronounced move toward greed
Fri, 2/02/2024 - 17:00
Greed Takes Over Ethereum
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

A notable shift toward "greed" has been observed in a recent update from the Ethereum Fear and Greed Index. 

The index now stands at 55, with Ethereum's current price at $2,314. This marks a significant departure from the neutral sentiment that has characterized the market since late January.

From "neutral" to "greed"   

The Ethereum Fear and Greed Index is a tool used to gauge market sentiment among Ethereum investors. It aggregates data from various sources, including volatility, market momentum and volume, social media, surveys and trends, to generate a numerical value between 0 and 100. 

Related
Ancient Ethereum Whale Suddenly Awakens After 9 Years

A value of 0 represents "extreme fear," indicating that investors are worried, and potentially a good buying opportunity, while a value of 100 signifies "extreme greed," suggesting that the market may be due for a correction. 

The index's move to 55 from a consistent score of 43 since Jan. 26 indicates growing confidence among Ethereum investors, potentially driven by recent price increases.

Possible bullish tailwind 

Ethereum has seen a gradual increase in its price, rising from $2,218 on Jan. 26 to the current price of $2,314. 

This uptick in price is accompanied by a shift in the Fear and Greed Index from a "neutral" stance to "greed."

The current market cap of Ethereum is $275 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume of $8.76 billion.

The potential approval of a spot Ethereum ETF remains a major tailwind for the chief altcoin. However, predictions regarding the ETF's approval are mixed. Standard Chartered has optimistically forecast a price surge to $4,000 following the ETF approval. 

However, this optimism is not universally shared. Legal experts and analysts have stressed the unpredictable nature of the SEC's decision-making process, pointing out that past decisions on Bitcoin ETFs do not necessarily set a precedent for Ethereum. 

The potential approval of Ethereum ETFs remains a pivotal factor for the market, with the possibility to significantly influence Ethereum's valuation and investor sentiment.

#Ethereum Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SHIB's Goal to 'Finish Everything' by End of 2024, Binance Freezes Stolen XRP Tokens, Anon Whale Moves $318 Million in Bitcoin to PayPal: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/02/02 17:02
SHIB's Goal to 'Finish Everything' by End of 2024, Binance Freezes Stolen XRP Tokens, Anon Whale Moves $318 Million in Bitcoin to PayPal: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for February 2
2024/02/02 17:02
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for February 2
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image $1 Million Per Bitcoin By 2028 Not Guaranteed: Tuur Demeester
2024/02/02 17:02
$1 Million Per Bitcoin By 2028 Not Guaranteed: Tuur Demeester
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

GoMining Unveils Innovative NFT Generation Process with the Launch of Mine Box Collection
Avantis- The Next Generation Perpetuals DEX, Launches Today on Base Mainnet
CFO StraTech 2024 KSA: Empowering CFOs as Architects of Strategic Transformation
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Greed Takes Over Ethereum
SHIB's Goal to 'Finish Everything' by End of 2024, Binance Freezes Stolen XRP Tokens, Anon Whale Moves $318 Million in Bitcoin to PayPal: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for February 2
Show all