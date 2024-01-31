Advertisement
Breaking: Ripple Co-Founder Confirms Hack, XRP Price Plunges

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple's co-founder Chris Larsen has confirmed a security breach involving the unauthorized access of several personal XRP accounts
Wed, 31/01/2024 - 14:43
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Chris Larsen, co-founder of San Francisco-based blockchain firm Ripple, has confirmed unauthorized access to several of his personal XRP accounts. 

He noted that the issue was swiftly identified, leading to immediate action that included notifying exchanges to freeze the affected addresses. Law enforcement agencies have been engaged to investigate the breach. 

According to an independent cryptocurrency investigator, ZachXBT (@zachxbt), the hack resulted in the theft of approximately 213 million XRP, valued at around $112.5 million. 

Sam Altman's Worldcoin Investigated Over Privacy Breaches in Hong Kong

The stolen funds were reportedly laundered through various exchanges, including MEXC, Gate, Binance, Kraken, OKX, HTX, and HitBTC. 

The revelation of the hack had an immediate impact on XRP's market value. The cryptocurrency's price plunged by more than 5% in the aftermath of the news. 

However, the market showed some resilience, with XRP clawing back some of its losses shortly thereafter. At the time of reporting, XRP was trading at $0.5047 after a 3.8% decrease

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

