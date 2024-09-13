Catastrophic $1 Billion Solana (SOL) Selling Wave Incoming?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Given that FTX unstaked an astonishing amount of SOL, the asset may be in for a difficult time in the foreseeable future. Based on reports, FTX reportedly owns $1 billion worth of Solana at the moment. The company's recent actions may be an indication of an impending wave of sales that could significantly pressure the asset's price.

Though this news has caused some anxiety, there is not a need to panic just yet. Professionals managing FTX's asset liquidation are more likely to carry out these sales via market makers. This strategy ought to at least lessen the possible detrimental effect on Solana's price.

Over $1B worth of $SOL is being unstaked by FTX/Alameda!



In the past 3 months, FTX/Alameda has unstaked 530K $SOL($71K) and transferred it to multiple addresses, averaging 176.7K $SOL($23.5M) unstaked per month.



FTX/Alameda still has 7.06M $SOL($945.7M) staked.… pic.twitter.com/lhfVDsEc99 — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 13, 2024

By ensuring that the liquidity for the sale is managed in a way that avoids abrupt drops or sharp volatility, market makers are likely to play a significant role in this scenario. The market should be able to handle the selling pressure without experiencing any significant disruptions if this liquidation is handled strategically.

Furthermore, FTX's liquidation procedure will undoubtedly take a methodical and gradual approach, lowering the possibility of suddenly flooding the market with an excessive amount of SOL tokens. The meticulous handling of the sale procedure is intended to reduce market shockwaves despite the substantial amount at stake.

Although there may be some short-term volatility in Solana's price, the management of FTX's liquidation may contribute to some degree of stability. The actions being taken provide some comfort that the worst-case scenario can be avoided, but traders and investors should be ready for some bearish volatility on Solana.

As for now, Solana is not showing a positive dynamic on the market. The period of a short-term uptrend will more likely become the time for a liquidation, rather than the descending dynamic we are seeing on SOL right now.