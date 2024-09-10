    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for September 10

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can current week become bullish for Solana (SOL)?
    Tue, 10/09/2024 - 16:16
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for September 10
    Buyers are trying to hold the gained initiative, according to CoinStats.

    SOL chart by CoinStats

    SOL/USD

    The rate of Solana (SOL) has gone up by 3.65% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $132.79 and the resistance of $135.48. 

    As none of the sides is dominating, ongoing sideways trading around current prices is the more likely scenario by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the bar's closure at the $136.15 level. If it breaks out, the growth may continue to the $140 zone by the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of SOL has not bounced off far from the support of $116. Until it happens, sellers' pressure remains relevant, which means traders may witness one more wave of decline.

    SOL is trading at $134.15 at press time.

    #Solana Price Prediction
    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

