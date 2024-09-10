Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for September 10

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are trying to hold the gained initiative, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

SOL chart by CoinStats

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has gone up by 3.65% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $132.79 and the resistance of $135.48.

As none of the sides is dominating, ongoing sideways trading around current prices is the more likely scenario by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the bar's closure at the $136.15 level. If it breaks out, the growth may continue to the $140 zone by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of SOL has not bounced off far from the support of $116. Until it happens, sellers' pressure remains relevant, which means traders may witness one more wave of decline.

SOL is trading at $134.15 at press time.