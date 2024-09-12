    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for September 12

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect midterm rise from Solana (SOL)?
    Thu, 12/09/2024 - 15:35
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for September 12
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Buyers are not going to give up so easily, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SOL/USD

    The rate of Solana (SOL) has risen by 2.44% over the past 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is in the middle of the local channel. However, traders may expect a resistance breakout if the daily candle closes near the $136 level, followed by a move to the $137 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the level of $138.13. If the bar closes above it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $145-$150 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, bulls have not yet accumulated enough energy for a continued upward move. In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $120-$140 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

    SOL is trading at $134.56 at press time.

    #Solana Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 12, 2024 - 15:27
    Shiba Inu Plummets 30,045% in Whale Netflows, What It Means
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Sep 12, 2024 - 15:15
    '$1 Million Bitcoin' Samson Mow Names Bearish Estimate for BTC Price
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Binance, IOG, and Amioca Brands VIPs Among Speakers for Cardano Summit 2024
    3DOS Launching Decentralized “Uber for 3D Printing” on Sui
    The Tie Launches Polkadot Ecosystem Dashboard on The Tie Terminal
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for September 12
    Shiba Inu Plummets 30,045% in Whale Netflows, What It Means
    '$1 Million Bitcoin' Samson Mow Names Bearish Estimate for BTC Price
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD