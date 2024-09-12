Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for September 12

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are not going to give up so easily, according to CoinMarketCap.

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has risen by 2.44% over the past 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is in the middle of the local channel. However, traders may expect a resistance breakout if the daily candle closes near the $136 level, followed by a move to the $137 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the level of $138.13. If the bar closes above it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $145-$150 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, bulls have not yet accumulated enough energy for a continued upward move. In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $120-$140 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

SOL is trading at $134.56 at press time.