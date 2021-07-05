Cardano’s Project Catalyst Closes Its Fund4 With 56 Proposals Funded

Latest round of Project Catalyst became the most massive community-driven initiative on Cardano (ADA) so far

Input Output HK, a team behind the progress of Cardano (ADA) blockchain solutions, unveils the results of its fourth stage.

Cardano’s Project Catalyst unites 216,000 enthusiasts

According to the official announcement by Input Output HK shared on its Twitter account, the Fund4 phase of Cardano’s community-driven initiative Project Catalyst has successfully concluded.

#ProjectCatalyst Fund4 results are in!



💰 56 proposals funded – more than all previous funds combined

✅ 216,749 total votes cast – almost double the number in Fund3

🌍 5 Africa proposals funded!



The statistics of the latest round look really impressive: 56 proposals were approved by the community while 216,749 ADA holders took part in the referendum.

The top league of winners include the most valuable developer-focused projects (namely, two products for Haskell devs), on-chain governance modules, DEXs and marketplaces.

Red-hot segments of decentralized financial protocols and non-fungible tokens are also represented in the Top-20.

All eyes on Africa

Cardano’s focus on expansion to Africa is underlined by the results of this stage as 5 out of 56 winners are tasked with bringing Cardano-based solutions to Africa.

Namely, West Africa Catalyst Onboarding and West Africa Proposer Outreach proposals are listed at Project Catalyst’s top.

The maximum sum of ADA-denominated funding for the participants of this round was $50,000 while the number of projects received between $5,000 and $35,000.

As covered by U.Today previously, Project Catalyst is a unique global funding initiative designed to nurture the most valuable Cardano-based decentralized applications, infrastructure elements and tokenomic primitives.